The Big Picture Ahsoka has been a pleasant surprise for Star Wars fans, connecting all parts of the franchise and delivering compelling new storylines.

In the new episode, Sabine and Ezra are seen in a high-speed chase on the mysterious planet Peridea, with hilarious banter and charming chemistry between the characters.

With Thrawn's entrance in the last episode, fans are excited to see how his menacing presence affects Sabine and Ezra's reunion in the upcoming episodes.

While there has been a ton of standout television this year, one of the most pleasant surprises has been Ahsoka. The Star Wars Disney+ series has been praised for its classic franchise action, loving connections to both The Clone Wars and Rebels, and its spot on performances. The adventure continues tonight with Episode 7, the penultimate episode, and now Ahsoka’s latest clip has Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger on the run.

The 30-second clip released by Rotten Tomatoes is Star Wars through and through. After an emotional reunion in the last episode, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) are in a high speed chase with local raiders on the mysterious new planet Peridea. Sabine’s trying to fend them off the best she can, but Ezra’s adorable helpers known as the Noti are peaceful creatures. That leads to some hilariously fun banter between the two beloved Rebels characters. In the short amount of time Bordizzo and Esfandi have shared the screen together, they have nailed the charm filled chemistry of the pair which helped make Rebels such a joy to watch all those years ago. What the outcome of this nostalgic chase will be is left for the full episode tonight.

Through its first six episodes, Ahsoka has been a delight for Star Wars fans. It’s a series that has been connecting all parts of the over four decades old franchise, from the original trilogy to the prequels to the various animated series, in compelling new ways. Whether it’s the complex gray parallels between Ahsoka and Sabine’s relationship and Baylan and Shin’s relationship, the live-action debut of Thrawn, or some of the best action sequences Star Wars has seen in quite some time, creator Dave Filoni has taken the series back to its roots.

‘Ahsoka’ Has Entered New ‘Star Wars' Frontier

image via Disney+

Star Wars has come full circle telling a rich story in “galaxy far, far away.” The final two episodes of Ahsoka can literally take the franchise anywhere now that it’s in a completely new galaxy for the first time in its history. That understandably has excited fans, especially given Thrawn's grand entrance in the last episode. It’s going to be interesting to see how his menacing presence affects Sabine and Ezra’s reunion. The latter was hoping Sabine had a way off Peridea, but unless Ahsoka finds them quickly, the pair have a lot of catching up to do under an immense amount of stress.

Episode 7 of Ahsoka premieres tonight on Disney+ at 6 PM PT. Before then, you can watch the new high-octane clip down below and catch up on Ahsoka’s first six episodes on Disney+.