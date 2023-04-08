At today's Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration Europe, new details about the exciting upcoming Disney+ series were revealed, including the full slate of directors who will helm the episodes about the Togruta Jedi. Show creator Dave Filoni was understably in upbeat spirits following the rapturous reception the show received, both in yesterday's Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, and its own individual panel, held this morning in the ExCel Centre in London.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub after the showcase, Weintraub asked Filoni how many episodes of the show we could expect - for comparison, The Mandalorian will run for eight episodes in its third season - as well as what we could expect in terms of runtimes:

You know, I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work. One thing Jon and I are very adamant about is we try to, you know, cut it down and strip it down, to keep it moving. My episodes have actually started pretty long. They are probably relative to the other episodes I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi', but it's got to be tight and fast because to make the action work, they've got to be shorter. But I would say they're in the same range as the Mandalorian episodes, maybe on average a little longer, but the most recent cuts are in the same range. I like a long episode as much as anyone, as long as it's moving.

What Have Dave Filoni's The Mandalorian Episodes Been Like?

To date, Filoni has directed three episodes of The Mandalorian, as well as one of its first spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. He directed the pilot episode, 'The Mandalorian', which ran for 37 minutes, 'The Gunslinger', which ran for 32, and the fifth of season 2, 'The Jedi', which was the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano. That episode had a run time of 43 minutes. His episode of Book of Boba Fett, "From the Desert Comes a Stranger", had a run time of 47 minutes.

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released yesterday, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.