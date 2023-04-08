The first official trailer for Ahsoka kicked off Star Wars Celebration with a bang, revealing more about the adventures Rosario Dawson's titular Force-user will be embarking on. The return of the malevolent Grand Admiral Thrawn leads Ahsoka to assemble various allies, including Star Wars Rebels veterans Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

Like most of the Disney+ Star Wars offerings, particularly The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka will take inspiration from the Star Wars animated series that preceded it. In this case, it's wholly appropriate as showrunner Dave Filoni helped develop Rebels and its predecessor Star Wars: The Clone Wars - the latter of which introduced Ahsoka. Here's a look at the former Jedi's history.

The Clone Wars And Ahsoka's Growth From Jedi To Exile

Ahsoka made her first appearance in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars feature film, where she would be voiced by Ashley Eckstein. She was assigned as the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter); needless to say, Skywalker was less than thrilled with the idea. But throughout the various battles of the Clone Wars, the two grew close - even giving each other the nicknames of "Skyguy" and "Snips."

Ultimately their bond would take a major hit when the Jedi Temple was subjected to a bombing - and Ahsoka was seemingly the culprit. She was forced to face off against her master and the full might of the Republic Army, and was arrested. However, Anakin learned that Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee was the true culprit as she had grown disillusioned with the Jedi's actions in the Clone Wars.

The Jedi Order offered Ahsoka her status back in the Order, but she refused. Before she left, she tells Anakin that it was the fact that the Order didn't believe her that led to her decision. It was a (then) bittersweet ending to The Clone Wars, and the "bitter" part would only escalate when the series was revived for a seventh and final season.

The Siege Of Mandalore

Ahsoka relocated to the lower levels of Courscant, where she befriended sisters Trace and Rafa Martez (Brigette Kali and Elizabeth Rodriguez). Eventually, she would be called back to help the Jedi Order retake the planet Mandalore from Darth Maul (Sam Witwer). Ahsoka reunited briefly with her master, who presented her with new lightsabers, and led a combined force of clone troopers with Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) and the Mandalorian Night Owls with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

Ahsoka eventually beat Maul in a duel and apprehended him, but found herself forced to fight for her life when Order 66 was executed - turning an entire ship of clones against her! With the help of Rex, who removed the chip causing him to obey Order 66, Ahsoka crashed the ship. She then buried the clones and her lightsabers, seeking a new life.

But she'd soon be drawn back into the fight against the rising Empire, courtesy of Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr) as well as a Jedi hunting Inquisitor tracking her down. After she defeated the Inquisitor, Organa sought her help in assisting the Rebel Alliance. Ahsoka took up the mantle of "Fulcrum", giving the Alliance the assistance they needed in various missions. Eventually, she'd come face to face with the Rebels crew - including Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and his apprentice Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray).

Malachor And The World Between Worlds

Ahsoka helped Kanan train Ezra in the ways of the Force, and also continued to battle against the Empire. One of those battles would reunite her with Captain Rex and his surviving clones, who now worked as mercenaries. Eventually, the Jedi traveled to the Sith planet Malachor V when Ezra received a vision from Yoda (Frank Oz). There they found an ancient Sith super-weapon - and Maul, who had been trapped on the planet following the dissolution of his crime empire.

But the worst was yet to come, as Ahsoka finally learned that Anakin had not perished during Order 66. Instead, he became the Sith Lord Darth Vader, and was intent on re-activating the super-weapon. Ahsoka and Vader engaged in a fierce duel that left the Dark Lord of the Sith wounded... and seemingly perished during the battle.

Sometime later, Ezra discovered that a Jedi temple lay beneath his homeworld of Lothal, where Thrawn was stationed. There he discovered the "World Between Worlds" - a mysterious realm that touches every point of time and space in the Star Wars universe. There he was able to save Ahsoka from her duel with Vader. Lothal was eventually liberated, but at a heavy cost: Ezra used the Force to transport himself and Thrawn to points unknown. Ahsoka sought Sabine's help in finding the lost Jedi.

Meeting The Mandalorian

Ahsoka's travels brought her into the path of another Mandalorian: Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Djarin intended for the Force-sensitive child Grogu to be trained by Ahsoka, but she refused - saying that she was no longer a Jedi. She helped Djarin liberate the planet Corvus and dueled its Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Ionsanto). Elsbeth wielded a spear of pure beskar, making her a formidable opponent, but Ahsoka eventually defeated her and interrogated her about Thrawn's whereabouts. She then appeared at the Jedi Temple on Ossus, and reunited with Djarin as well as Vader's son Luke (Mark Hamill) who was training Grogu in the ways of the Force. Ahsoka will no doubt continue plot threads as well as re-introduce characters from Rebels and other Star Wars shows, especially with Filoni at the helm. But it's also a reminder of how far Ahsoka has come as a character, and how beloved she is.

Ahsoka starts streaming on Disney+ in August 2023. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett are currently available to stream on the service.