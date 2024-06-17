The Big Picture Eman Esfandi's character, Ezra Bridger, plays a key role in Ahsoka, bridging the animated and live-action Star Wars universes.

As Ezra built a new lightsaber in Ahsoka, Esfandi spoke about not getting to use the lightsaber from the animated series on screen.

Esfandi's amusing recounting of not having a lightsaber for an early group photo on set left the crowd in stitches at Boston Fan Expo.

Even as we rapidly approach five decades since the series began, fans continue to eat up behind-the-scenes stories from Star Wars. At Boston Fan Expo, Collider's Maggie Lovitt hosted a panel with Ahsoka stars Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto and dug into some behind-the-scenes stories from the Disney+ series. With Ahsoka, bridging the gap between the animated and live-action Star Wars universes, fans are eager for any tidbits about the show's production. One fan, in particular, had a burning question for Esfandi, leading to a delightful recounting of an on-set experience involving lightsabers.

Esfandi plays Ezra Bridger, a character with deep roots in Star Wars lore, first introduced in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Ezra is a young Jedi Padawan who becomes a key figure in the Rebel Alliance. His mysterious disappearance alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn had been a lingering question for fans, and Ahsoka continued his story.

Answering a question from a fan at the tail end of the panel, Esfandi was asked how he felt when he saw Natasha Liu Bordizzo wielding Ezra Bridger's lightsaber when he never got to use the one from the animated show — Ezra built a new one in Ahsoka. Esfandi’s response was both revealing and amusing and tickled the audience, but it was during the screen test that the real comedy unfolded, as Esfandi recounted:

"I never told this story. So in the order of shooting, I actually shot with my lightsaber before I do the scene where I give her the saber that she has, and I don't. So I got to use my saber at the same time as her. The first time we all really got in the room together, on the Volume, on stage, they handed me a saber to play with my first time. I’ve told that story. But then they were like, ‘let's get a cast, group shot. Everyone was like, 'Oh my God, our Avengers Assemble moment.' And they're like, 'Oh hand them their lightsabers' and they go, and they hand everybody a lightsaber. [To Diana] You had a sword. I think they gave you something. "

Dave Filoni Cracked Up When Esfandi Didn't Have a Lightsaber for the Group Photo

Esfandi continued, painting a vivid picture of the moment, adding that Dave Filoni found it particularly amusing when everybody else got their weapons for the big photo shoot, and he was left feeling like the last kid picked for kickball. "They gave everybody something, and I'm just kind of sitting there because they hadn’t made mine yet. So everyone got one, and they all walked away, and I was just kind of like… Dave burst out laughing. Everyone had one for the group photo, and I was just kind of like… That’s when I felt it."

Ahsoka is streaming now on Disney+.