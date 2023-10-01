The Big Picture Sabine and Ezra's reunion in Ahsoka shows how much they have changed since their Star Wars Rebels days, with maturity and newfound responsibilities.

With Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) finally reunited on Ahsoka we’re getting to see more of the dynamic we know from Star Wars Rebels in a different light. We know how much Sabine loves and trusts Ezra, enough to cross galaxies with nothing more than myths and vague promises to guide her, even siding with the enemy just for the chance to find him. And with Ezra finally here we get to see that relationship reciprocated. And though there’s clearly tension with the whole looming threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and being stranded in a distant galaxy situation, there’s a clear shift in Sabine once she’s reunited with Ezra. While Ahsoka is not without its missteps, it gets the Rebels and shows us Sabine and Ezra’s dynamic in a fantastic new light.

Ezra and Sabine Grew To Be Good Friends in 'Star Wars Rebels'

The Sabine Wren we know from Ahsoka is a far cry from the young girl we met in Rebels. Like Ezra, she was a bratty teenager to start with. Sabine was the older sister of the group, more reasonable than Ezra most of the time but still prone to impulsive and short-sighted decisions. They butted heads a lot when they first met. Ezra was first a somewhat unwelcome tagalong and then a new member of the crew who was often, to Sabine, more trouble than he was worth. And for Ezra’s part, he started off as a selfish kid who didn’t seem to comprehend the conflict he was putting himself in the middle of the way everyone else on the Ghost did. In many ways, both Ezra and Sabine in their younger years resemble Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) in her time as a Padawan. They have good intentions, strong fighting skills, and a lot of heart but lack the worldliness necessary to look at the big picture. But as they all had to deal with the war they found themselves a part of, they matured.

Over time both Ezra and Sabine grew into themselves. Sabine returned to Mandalore, reunited with her family, even got to use the Darksaber, and started to get a better understanding of who she was and what she was fighting for. She never left behind the spray paint or the funky hair colors, those are just another part of her rebellious nature. But she’s matured and taken on new responsibility, enough to start training as Ahsoka’s apprentice in the aftermath of the Rebellion.

Ezra started training with Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr) to become a Jedi, through his connection to the Force he started to understand the world around him more, finding a particular talent for bonding with creatures who many would overlook, and we see this trait in him still with his connection to the Noti. He’s not just in this fight for himself anymore, and he hasn’t been for a long time. After losing Kanan, Ezra really stepped up and took on a lot of responsibility, more than he probably should have. His grand sacrifice

The Reunion in 'Ahsoka' Shows How Much Sabine and Ezra Have Changed

When we meet up with Sabine again for Ahsoka she’s different. She’s still brash and prone to doing what she wants, but she’s somber as well, lonely. She’s living in Ezra’s old place and still desperately looking for any leads on him. Even when the other Rebels seem to have moved on from him, she still holds onto faith that he’s out there. And her faith is rewarded. She gets him back.

When Sabine arrives at Peridea she has no allies, no map, and no guarantee that Ezra is still out there. Thrawn offers her his last known whereabouts, but it’s been a long time and there’s no guarantee he’s still out there. But Sabine doesn’t care about the odds. She crossed galaxies on the promise of a chance to find Ezra, and she’s not about to stop now. She has to fight her way across this foreign landscape, but eventually, she finds the Noti, a species of hermit crab-like creatures, who help her find Ezra. And while that reunion itself is a little underwhelming, their dynamic starts to shine through in full force in Episode 7.

The Noti are on the move and Sabine and Ezra are along for the ride. They aren’t aware of Ahsoka’s efforts to track them down or the limited amount of time they have until Thrawn’s imminent departure which would likely leave them stranded. Sabine catches Ezra up on what he missed: the Battle of Endor, what Hera and Zeb are up to, and her own training as Ahsoka’s apprentice. Ezra’s sad to have missed so much but shocked that Sabine took up training. He teases her for it but later when she tries to give him back his lightsaber he refuses. When they fight together later to protect the Noti, Ezra is using only the Force itself to fight back, leaving the sword-swinging to the person he trusts the most. And this is where the core of their dynamic really shines through: the way they trust each other is, as much, if not more than they trust themselves.

'Ahsoka' Reunites Sabine and Ezra, With the Two Picking Back Up Where They Left Off

Star Wars loves its family dynamics and the characters of Rebels are easily one of the most obvious examples of this outside of the Skywalker family. They’ve got the whole nuclear family down, plus a dog. It would be easy to try and portray Sabine’s desire to find Ezra as something spurred by romantic love, but that’s just not them. Despite not being literally related, in many ways they grew up together and that comes across in the way they talk to each other now. Sabine heckles Ezra over little things, Ezra knows to back off when she’s being evasive, there’s an ease to their interaction despite the years they spent apart that comes across as so naturally familial.

It’s the siblingisms that add this air of relief to all their interactions. Ezra and Sabine are still stranded, still far from home, but they’re together again and that’s more than they’ve had in so long. And just that comfort of being reunited is enough for them to take on an easier air. Sabine looks more relaxed than we’ve seen her in ages, Ezra is excitable and eager to hear what he missed. They’ve changed so much but at the end of the day they are still who they have always been to each other: family. Whatever happens next happens but they will face it together and that alone puts the odds in their favor.