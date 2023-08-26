Editor's Note: The following contains light spoilers for Ahsoka Episodes 1 & 2.

The Big Picture Star Wars' newest show, Ahsoka, breaks the mold by featuring female leads who support and rely on each other, a rarity in the franchise.

Leia may be the most iconic female character in Star Wars, but the series has struggled to showcase close-knit relationships between women until Ahsoka.

Ahsoka's portrayal of women together is revolutionary in the Star Wars universe, providing a taste of modern feminism and propelling the franchise into the future.

Star Wars' newest show, Ahsoka, delivers all the action fans expect from the franchise. But one element stands out from other Star Wars content: the three female leads. Like many stories in this genre, Star Wars is dominated by male characters, though women have always played an important role. From the very beginning, Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) proved that the women of the galaxy were smart, capable, and rebellious. But Leia did this on her own. Since then, Star Wars has introduced a series of strong women, but few had the support of a consistent female friendship. While women undoubtedly shaped the beloved galaxy far, far away, they have always been individualistic and often alone.

Ahsoka changes that fact by having three female main characters: Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, previously voiced by Ashley Eckstein), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, voiced by Vanessa Marshall), and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo, voiced by Tiya Sircar). These three work towards a common goal, even if they are not quite in sync. Together, the former rebels create a support system for each other that few women have in this franchise, and it's refreshing. While they knew each other before, as seen in Star Wars: Rebels, the story focused on a larger group, not the relationship between these three characters, making Ahsoka's content unique. Still, this isn't the first time the character Ahsoka has made strides, as she was also the first leading lady to be a Jedi. But this trio of capable women jump forward in representation by portraying women supporting each other.

The Women of 'Star Wars' Are Memorable, but There's More Than Just Leia

Undoubtedly, the most iconic female character Star Wars has is Leia. Despite her youth, Leia fought unflinchingly for the Rebel Alliance, losing her entire planet in the process. She went from Princess to the well-earned title of General, but she is the sole female lead in the original films. Others, like Mon Mothma (Caroline Blakiston), exist, but these two rebel leaders share precious little interaction. Of course, like any media, Star Wars is a product of its time, and Leia was a rare example of representation upon her debut. But little has changed in the more recent additions to the franchise. Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) faces the same problem. Though originally surrounded by her team of young handmaidens who switch places with her when necessary, Padme spends most of the prequel trilogy as the only female. Padme's role as senator is significant, but she's not the action hero of the prequels, and the other women have small parts. Likewise, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and many others share the screen with far more men than women.

The sequel films include several female characters. Leia returns, and the series introduces Rey (Daisy Ridley), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and Holdo (Laura Dern), but they are not a close-knit support group. In fact, Rose and Rey, the two with the largest parts, hardly interact. Rey may be the movies' first female Jedi lead, but by release and the story's chronology, Ahsoka was the first lightsaber-wielding female lead in the franchise. First appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka is a young padawan assigned to Anakin (Matt Lanter). Therefore, she makes her way into the center of the story. The Clone Wars is an ensemble show with many female badasses, Shaak Ti (Tasia Valenza), Luminara (Olivia d'Abo), and Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), to name a few. Yet Ahsoka's immediate team is made up of Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), and the rest of the Clones in the 501st Legion. One of the few female friendships she develops in the series is with Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger), who betrays her by framing Ahsoka for treason. Star Wars has a tendency to add a token female for each project and call it representation, which, at this point, is a minimum. But Ahsoka defies this bad habit.

'Ahsoka's Women Work Together

Ahsoka, Hera, and Sabine are not strangers to each other. They worked together in Rebels along with the rest of the Ghost team, but Ahsoka herself was a secondary character. Even when present, Ahsoka spent more time with Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Ezra (Taylor Gray), her fellow Jedi. Yet Ahsoka depicts a different time in her life. Though she quit her training, Ahsoka is now one of the foremost Jedi experts (by default) and is once again given the title. Though time has passed, it's clear that she attempted to pass that on, taking Sabine as her padawan. Giving Ahsoka a mentor role, yet their relationship is complex. On the other hand, Hera spent many years with Sabine, and she and Ahsoka have established a good working relationship. After Sabine and Ahsoka fell out, Hera kept up with both and continues to encourage a reconciliation. Despite their history, Ahsoka goes to Sabine for help, though admittedly, Hera was her first stop. Still, she has a standing connection with many others in the galaxy who may have information, including Rebel hero Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), so the fact that her first two stops are women is notable.

Among the new characters in the series are two female villains, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). They are working together as well. Their presence shows that the Ahsoka, Hera, and Sabine trio isn't just a fluke. Already, more characters in the series are female than male, and it is about time. As Ahsoka's introduction was already a step forward, it's only fitting that her series would provide its own leap.

The Significance of 'Ahsoka's Portrayal of Women Together

Though Star Wars always included women, they were largely separate. While the franchise has plenty of male duos, no pairs of women get the same focus. Star Wars even has Star Wars: Forces of Destiny shorts highlighting their female heroes, but still, they remain largely on their own. While there is something to be said for independence, this is the epitome of the "not like most girls" problem. The point is that a large number of women in Star Wars are powerful, intelligent, and talented, but somehow, they rarely run into each other. Ahsoka turns that around with three female leads who rely on each other for support. The mere fact that this Star Wars show depicts women supporting other women is revolutionary. It shouldn't be, but it is. This development is a huge step. Though it honors the legacy of Leia and the other women who came before, Ahsoka propels Star Wars into the future by providing a taste of modern feminism.