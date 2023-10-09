Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Ahsoka season finale.

Season 1 of Ahsoka ended in a way that no one expected. Series creator Dave Filoni basically reversed the status quo at the beginning of the season, with main characters like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) now stranded on Peridea, far away from the main Star Wars galaxy. Meanwhile, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), whom we met only in the second half of the season and didn't really have time to get acquainted with, are now back home, with all the good and bad that may entail.

This definitely feels wrong given how much these characters shined throughout the season, especially Baylan and Shin, whose arcs are left with cliffhangers that were sort of forced when they parted ways — why would Baylan choose to go after whatever he's after alone and leave his apprentice, whom he trains "to be something more," to fend for herself? Still, even this can be taken as an "acceptable outcome," as Thrawn would put it, given the circumstances built by the season finale and where Ahsoka fits in the grand scheme of the Mando-Verse.

‘Ahsoka’ Doesn’t Need to Tie up All Its Threads in a Single Season

We all have lots of questions following this first season finale, and this is natural for any series that intends to build its own stories and arcs over multiple seasons — you have to keep the audience waiting for something, right? But with Ahsoka, it feels different because we know this isn't a standalone series. It's actually part of a shared universe within franchise, and we even know where it will end — with Dave Filoni's New Republic movie that was announced back in April at Star Wars Celebration Europe. So this is a series that's more concerned about building towards this culmination than being a story with a beginning and ending within itself. It needs loose threads.

In this context, Ahsoka is the series of the Mando-Verse that introduces some key characters to this whole multiple-series-long story, including its main villain Thrawn, who's not only the heir to the Empire but also heir to a huge legacy of great villains like Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) and Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). This is an immensely important plot point in the Mando-Verse — and Thrawn has even been mentioned in The Mandalorian, too — but a single movie isn't enough to introduce a villain this big, explain why he's such a badass, and defeat him in the context of a franchise.

So this is the main purpose of Ahsoka as a series is now clear: introducing the big villain of the Mando-Verse and essentially serving as a tie-in to the Filoni movie. In a strange coincidence, there's another Disney franchise debuting the new season of a series with the exact same premise: the MCU's Loki. It introduced us to Kang/He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and sent the whole multiverse spiraling and its characters spread all around, and even though it's starting its second season, its purpose is also to be a tie-in to Secret Wars in this multiversal arena of the MCU. But even in the context of Ahsoka's season, it makes sense to have the four main characters stranded far away from where we assume the action will take place in the future. Given its purpose as a prologue, the very fact that Ahsoka is likely to have a Season 2 at all is surprising due to the end of the whole story being already in sight — Loki also has one, right? But it's important to keep this in mind because, being part of something bigger, Ahsoka doesn't need to tie up every loose thread in a single season. Right now, our four main characters are exactly where they should be to set up future stories.

'Ahsoka's Main Characters' Need to Grow on Their Own Terms

Even though it's part of a larger universe, Ahsoka is still a television series. Just as Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sofia Di Martino) are primarily Loki characters, Ahsoka also has its own set who, regardless of this larger universe being built, are still primarily Ahsoka characters, and that's where they have to be mostly developed in order to be ready to join up with the rest of the Mando-Verse. This is why it's extremely important that Ahsoka, Sabine, Baylan, and Shin remain stranded on Peridea at the end of the current season.

It's not a coincidence that these four characters share their own particular dynamics as masters (Ahsoka and Baylan) and apprentices (Sabine and Shin). This type of relationship has been established as the subject of the series, and each of these pairs has its own challenge to overcome. Ahsoka needed to come to terms with her own apprenticeship under Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), which was in the way of her growing into the role of master herself. She and Sabine are very different, but she has proven that Sabine can become a Jedi if she wants, and that's where their path is headed now. On the other side of the planet, Baylan and Shin are headed in a different direction, as he makes clear his ambition of finding whatever hidden power hides in Peridea is bigger than his relationship with Shin as an apprentice.

While Ahsoka and Sabine are stepping into the next stage of their relationship together, Baylan and Shin are doing so apart, and there's no better place for them to develop themselves than Peridea. If they had returned to the main galaxy, the threat of Thrawn as the leader of the Imperial Remnant would overshadow both these arcs, because Thrawn is the big villain of this universe. Everything in these two arcs would revolve around the question "Okay, but what about Thrawn?" because they would have to lead back to him one way or another. Their being stranded on Peridea is the series telling us that this is where they are supposed to be, as Ahsoka tells Sabine herself at the end of the finale, because they have their own fair share of developing to do, and there's no way of doing that with Thrawn stealing everyone's focus away. And there's no better place for this to take place than Peridea.

Peridea Still Has a Larger Role To Play in ‘Ahsoka’

With Ahsoka, Dave Filoni has done something that no other storyteller since George Lucas himself has managed: expanding Star Wars lore so seamlessly. In fact, even Lucas himself left his fair share of holes and open spaces, and Filoni has always done a great job of filling these empty spaces with great new stuff. In The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, for example, he even delved into the more philosophical side of Star Wars, especially the nature of the Force itself, and it's clear he's doing this again in Ahsoka by introducing Peridea.

This new planet is introduced at the beginning of the series as a fable that's passed on through generations of Jedi. These things often have an anchor on reality, and, being a piece of Jedi folklore (as Baylan says), it certainly has a lot of connection to the Force. More than just Thrawn, the planet itself called Baylan and drew the characters in with the purrgil migration, and there are no coincidences with the Force. This is a great new addition to the lore, one that can pose challenges to both Light and Dark Side characters and even make them clash again in the near future. But this can only happen if there are characters there, of course.

