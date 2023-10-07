Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Ahsoka.

Full of familiar faces and a long list of villains, Ahsoka put the title character (Rosario Dawson) and her allies against many different threats over their journey. From the all-too-powerful Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to the mysterious Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and the rest face many challenges. But some were as heavily utilized as the rest. Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) was a major opponent originally, but as the story progressed, she was quickly forgotten. As an Imperial supporter, Morgan began conflict by attempting to bring back Thrawn and, eventually, the Empire. In that mission, she proved herself to be a significant threat. However, after masterminding the rescue, she allows others to take over as she fades into the background.

The season finale, "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord," briefly returns Morgan Elsbeth to the spotlight as she faces Ahsoka directly and ultimately sacrifices herself for Thrawn's escape. Despite her accomplishments throughout the series, Morgan is wasted. Her potential is high at first with spies in the New Republic, the unique ability to use dark magick, and even the fighting skills she displays in the finale. Yet this powerful enemy gladly accepts the role of Thrawn's underling until she is killed off. In the end, Thrawn deems Morgan Elsbeth an acceptable loss, abandoning her to delay Ahsoka. She could have been an impressive enemy in her own right, but the show squandered the character, making her a footnote in the series when she could have been a main villain.

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Season 1: Our Biggest Unanswered Questions After the Finale

Morgan Elsbeth Has Potential in the Beginning of 'Ahsoka'

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka begins with Morgan Elsbeth arrested and needing rescue. Once free, the threat she poses as an active Imperial sympathizer and, as seen in her appearance in The Mandalorian, a servant of Thrawn specifically, is substantial. Morgan is more than just another cog in the Empire's system. She holds many resources, including a shipyard, which aids in her work against the fledgling New Republic. She even has spies working for her, showing that she leads many others who feel the same or can at least bribe them to do as she wishes. The existence of such a network poses a threat to the New Republic even before Thrawn returns. But as soon as her master appears, the danger of Morgan is ignored.

Morgan concocts a plan to revive the Empire with Thrawn at the helm, threatening the entire New Republic. But with Thrawn out of reach, she is on her own until she can find him. It takes Ahsoka considerable effort to get the orb, but not only does Morgan manage to steal it, she learns how to use it, which Ahsoka doesn't. This allows Morgan and her people to navigate to a new galaxy and find Thrawn against all odds. This development is impressive, but afterward, Morgan is pushed to the side and exists mostly to force Thrawn to explain himself despite proving her capability.

'Ahsoka' Connects Morgan Elsbeth to the Nightsisters

Image via Disney+

From the beginning, Morgan dabbles in dark magick. She uses this ability in her quest to find Thrawn and could do more with it if given the time. Using this skill, Morgan animates Morrak (Paul Darnell), giving herself another soldier. Her magick is central to her character, but she seems to only have so much, as she barely uses it, preferring instead to have her hired muscle do the difficult work when possible. Though she shows an aptitude for magick, Morgan is not a full Nightsister until later in the season.

First referring to the Nightsisters as her ancestors, Morgan becomes an official witch when the Great Mothers induct her in the finale. This process of adopting her into their clan and training her could have been an interesting addition to the series, but instead, the concept is cut short as Morgan is left to die. This would have led to a more in-depth exploration of the Nightsisters and what they can do. However, it was brushed over in favor of Ahsoka and Morgan's final battle.

'Ahsoka' Gives Morgan Elsbeth an Epic Death, but It Isn't Enough

Image via Disney+

Morgan was introduced in The Mandalorian as an enemy of Ahsoka. It took the combined talents of Ahsoka and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to defeat and arrest her, proving the woman formidable. Yet, as she takes a larger role in Ahsoka, she doesn't get as much time fighting as she should. With Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) taking care of most of the combat, Morgan focuses on the other aspects of their mission. But she does get one epic fight in Ahsoka. In the finale, Morgan takes up the Blade of Talzin to fight Ahsoka and delay her while Thrawn escapes. Dispatching her is a last-ditch effort for Thrawn, but Morgan holds her own against the accomplished fighter until Ahsoka finally slays her. Yet these skills beg the question, why didn't Morgan pick up a blade earlier? Ahsoka has no shortage of battles, but despite her prowess, Morgan only got to participate in one and the very end.

Her loyal service to Thrawn means that everything she does is overshadowed by the other villain. Her history, motivation, and character remain under-explored as her role as the antagonist is prematurely usurped. On Thrawn's orders, she willingly stays behind on Peridea, accepting her own death. Though this sacrifice allows Morgan to go out with a climactic fight against Ahsoka, it's a cheap end to the character that could have shown even more capability in future appearances. Morgan's death removes the potential to continue her story, cementing the fact that Ahsoka wastes Morgan Elsbeth. A single epic fight is not enough to make up for the lost time with her. By the end, the character amounts to nothing more than a bridge to get the story the Thrawn. Though Morgan was set up for the show before the premiere, she doesn't get to be the main villain she could have been. With too many other threats to overpower Morgan Elsbeth, she becomes a minor character by comparison.

All episodes of Ahsoka are available to stream on Disney+.