Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Ahsoka.

The Big Picture The finale of Ahsoka "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord" wraps up Ahsoka's mission and Thrawn's return, but leaves many open-ended questions.

Thrawn's plan remains a mystery, but with powerful allies and his analytical mind, he poses a threat to the galaxy.

Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded on Peridea and need to find a way home, which is crucial if they are to appear in future stories.

With Ahsoka's final episode, "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord," the story of Ahsoka's (Rosario Dawson) mission and Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return is completed, for now. The finale had the impossible task of concluding the season's many stories. And, though it made a valiant effort, the finale didn't wrap up everything. With characters chasing their own goals and the New Republic facing threats, there is undoubtedly more to the story. Though a second season isn't confirmed, the series may continue, and even if it doesn't, there's still Dave Filoni's film and several other shows set in the same era that could shed light on what's in store for the galaxy. After all, if there was no intention to continue, why leave so many open-ended questions after the conclusion? With the finale leaving plenty of cliffhangers, it's only fair to demand answers, especially to these all-important questions.

What Is Thrawn's Plan?

The series made no secret that Thrawn is a threat to the entire galaxy. The only viable option to reunite the scattered Empire and potentially destroy the New Republic, Thrawn is a name everyone fears, at least everyone who believes him alive. But Ahsoka ends with Thrawn returning to civilization and taking the Nightsisters back to Dathomir. With these powerful allies, he isn't going to sit around for long. The Chiss' analytical mind always has a plan. Yet Ahsoka revealed nothing of it beyond getting off the planet of Peridea, which Thrawn did, even taking his most significant enemy, Ahsoka, out of the chase. Though Ezra (Eman Esfandi) can provide a warning about Thrawn's return, it may not be enough time if his plan is underway. But how Thrawn intends to use the Imperial Remnants or even what he wants is still a mystery.

How Will Sabine and Ahsoka Get Home?

In their rescue mission, Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) succeed in getting Ezra back home, yet they do not join him. Staying to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and the zombie troopers, these two are stranded on Peridea and living with the Noti. With Ahsoka's talents and now rare knowledge of the Jedi and Sabine finally having a breakthrough with the Force, the pair would be great assets in whatever comes next, especially with Thrawn on the loose. Yet they are trapped. Unlike Ezra, they have a ship, but it's damaged, and they do not know the way home. Ahsoka arrived with the purrgil, but they may not be going in the other direction. Certainly, getting home is a challenge for these heroes, but if they are going to appear again, it will be the first thing they need to accomplish.

What's Next for Shin Hati?

Ahsoka and Sabine are not the only characters left on Peridea. Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) split from her master, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), before the Season finale. Yet, as she went her own way, her path was unclear. She chased Sabine, Ezra, and Ahsoka but lost, and Ahsoka even offered help as Shin's Dark Side loyalties appeared to waiver. Yet Shin didn't accept the offer, instead turning back. Yet she doesn't return the Thrawn or Baylan. Instead, the final shows her surrendering to a group of bandits after Thrawn's departure. Whatever Shin does next, her inner conflict is unresolved, meaning there's still a chance she could turn to the Light. Barring that, she could continue to work against Ahsoka and Sabine. Shin remains a wildcard character as unpredictable as she is loved by the fans, so it seems unlikely the franchise will forget about her. Hero or villain, Shin definitely has more story to play out.

What is Baylan Doing?

The original villain of Ahsoka has his own plan. Setting off to answer an ominous call in the penultimate episode, Baylan Skoll is not in the finale much. However, he can be seen standing on a statue of the Father, finally confirming the show's connection to the Gods of Mortis. This is one of the more mysterious aspects of Star Wars, so it's hard to predict what Baylan may be up to. Yet Baylan's lack of alignment with either the Jedi or the Sith ties into the balance of the Force that is central to these entities. However, this plot faces the added complication of Ray Stevenson's tragic passing earlier this year. Any continuation of the story will require a different Baylan, which is possible but unfortunate. Baylan is clearly set up to have a longer journey that sheds light on the Gods of Mortis, which is a thrilling proposition.

Will the New Republic Acknowledge Thrawn as a Threat Now?

One of the more depressing parts of the series includes the complete ineptitude of the galaxy's new government. Though Ahsoka and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) give proof of the Imperial loyalists and try to investigate Thrawn in the proper way, they are dismissed, ignored, and treated as criminals. The New Republic doesn't want to believe Thrawn is alive because it's a danger they are not equipped to face, but denial doesn't change the facts, and the New Republic is in for a rude awakening. The remaining question is, will they listen or continue to refuse reality because it is inconvenient? Ezra's return does give them an advanced warning, and it is well known that Ezra and Thrawn disappeared together, so perhaps that will be enough proof. But Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) is likely to make things difficult, no matter what Chancellor Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) is willing to believe.

How Will Ezra Fit into a Post-Rebellion Galaxy?

Ezra's return was the finale's concluded story, but there are issues that come with it. Ezra was born into a world under the Empire's control and fought against it, becoming a hero of the Rebellion. Yet that is over now, and Ezra is one of the few remaining Jedi. Still, his path isn't clear. Will he join Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in an attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order? Or serve with Hera in the military as Thrawn threatens the galaxy? He could also take a path similar to Ahsoka, going off on his own, perhaps with an apprentice. Whatever he chooses to do, Ezra faces a galaxy completely different than he remembers, and his Force abilities automatically make him an important player, so his next moves are important.