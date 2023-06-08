Star Wars fans may well remember the day they first saw George Lucas, the creator of the franchise who sold it on to Disney over a decade ago, pictured holding a little puppet that, at the time, was known as Baby Yoda. Lucas was on a rare set visit to see the filming of The Mandalorian, as well as to see his Star Wars spiritual successor Dave Filoni, and co-creator Jon Favreau was there to take the photo.

But there was another reason for Lucas' visit, and it had very little to do with The Mandalorian, the puppet, Favreau or even, to a degree, Filoni and that is because the episode was also the introduction of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to live-action. That Mandalorian episode - 'The Jedi', written and directed by Filoni - saw Ahsoka join forces with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to defeat an evil Imperial Magistrate (Morgan Elsbeth, played by Diana Lee Inosanto, who is reprising the role in Ahsoka) and save the city of Calodan.

For Favreau, there was a distinct satisfaction in seeing Lucas and Filoni, the fathers of Ahsoka, together on set to see her come to life once more - even if he was busting Filoni's balls most of the time. "George comes in and he's like a martial-arts teacher," he remembers. "How many set-ups did you get? You're not shooting fast enough!' He would give Dave a hard time in a very playful and caring way. He has nothing but tremendous care and respect for Dave. I think he sees Dave's creative life as an extension of the relationship that they had."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Sets a Late Summer Release Date on Disney+

"George Sprinkled His Magic Dust on The Day"

The live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano was a moment so significant that even Lucas, who goes out of his way not to visit Star Wars sets, felt compelled to be there to witness history in the making. It was an emotional moment for all involved, not least of all Dawson, who had petitioned to play the live-action version of Ahsoka on social media as far back as 2017.

"It felt so special and so legit and so real to have George be there," Dawson tells Empire Magazine. "And it felt really nice, in this birthing of Ahsoka on screen in live-action, to have both of my creators there. There was a really excited energy to all of it, and George sprinkling his magic dust on it felt like validation and approval."

Ahsoka will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on August 23. You can check out our recent interview with Rosario Dawson below: