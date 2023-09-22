Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 6.

If you felt a great disturbance in the Force this Tuesday night, as if thousands of voices cried out and were decidedly not silenced, but cheering: that was just the long-awaited arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to the live-action Star Wars universe. Animation fans were excited to see the likes of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) re-imagined in a live-action setting, but Thrawn was unique from the start. Only this character, created 32 years ago for a Star Wars book series, holds an almost mythological reputation and generates the kind of anticipation that drove a Star Wars Celebration crowd to a minutes-long standing ovation. The Ahsoka series has teased the nefarious mastermind's return for five episodes. Bumpy beginnings aside, whether your adolescence hinged on Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire novel or you met Thrawn for the first time via Star Wars Rebels, make no mistake: this is no Marrok (Paul Darnell), who disintegrates with one lightsaber strike. This is Grand Admiral Thrawn, the smartest being in any galaxy and therefore the most frightening.

Grand Admiral Thrawn Is a Unique Star Wars Villain

There are ample reasons for the hubbub behind Thrawn's return, both in-universe and for viewers. He began life in 1991 as the main antagonist of Zahn's book Heir to the Empire, a series chronicling the state of the Rebellion five years after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Much like Ahsoka, Heir to the Empire saw the fragmented Imperial forces gathering renewed strength under Thrawn's leadership. Their goal? Reconquering the galaxy, of course. Through Thrawn, Zahn crafted a new breed of Star Wars villain, one who didn't intimidate through mystical Force powers or strike out in volatile anger. Instead, Thrawn trounced his enemies through meticulous planning and shrewd cunning. Here was a strategist with devastating intellect, an Imperial unleashing psychological warfare based on his observational skills and deductive reasoning. His brain was better than the Force. Combine that with a default politeness equally capable of frigid menace, and Star Wars had a winner with three decades' worth of staying power.

Although the Walt Disney Company purchasing Lucasfilm meant the Legends timeline Thrawn belonged to no longer counted as canon, Dave Filoni loved the character enough to re-introduce him through Star Wars Rebels. Zahn also penned six new bestsellers with Thrawn as the protagonist, all of which make a darn good case for siding with the "bad guy." So did Filoni: Thrawn wasn't just a malevolent force for the Rebels crew to barely survive, he was entertaining to watch. Who cares if he's scary? He likes art. (Yes, the bar is low.)

Star Wars Rebels ended with the purrgil jettisoning Thrawn and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) into a galaxy far, far away. As such, Ahsoka's first five episodes positioned Thrawn as the series' looming MacGuffin. Measuring up to that significant build-up is no easy task, and Ahsoka's giant sweeps at giant emotions often feel hollow. Thankfully, episode director Jennifer Getzinger whips out the pomp and circumstance stops to herald Thrawn's entrance, setting an ominous atmosphere with his Chimaera-emblazoned Star Destroyer devouring everything in its shadow. Kevin Kliner's unsettling score and an army of chanting Thrawn fanboys amplify the majestic imagery. When it comes to Filoni's script, the Empire's last Grand Admiral does little in his debut except take graceful walks and prompt questions about how he kept his uniform so pristine. But, to be fair, Thrawn was compelling in his animated form just because he existed. Ahsoka's build-up paid off despite the lackluster material, which is a testament to the talents of Getzinger and Mikkelsen, the actor behind all that white and blue.

Lars Mikkelsen’s Performance as Thrawn Remains Impressive

With “Far, Far Away,” Lars Mikkelsen joins Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze as the only Star Wars voice actor to reprise their role in live-action. It's no wonder; Mikkelsen's Rebels work earned him an Annie Award nomination, which is the accolade of accolades in the animation world. He makes the transition seamlessly; Mikkelsen, an industry veteran, is a performer who slinks in and instinctively commands the eye. That holds true for him assuming Thrawn's physicality for the first time. Aside from some admittedly uneven makeup, this iteration is just as intimidating and fascinating as he was in Rebels. His presence fills the frame as imposingly as his Star Destroyer without breaking a sweat, which helps make the Grand Admiral feel like a lived-in persona — something not every animation-to-live-action character has managed.

Mikkelsen matches the Rebels animation style without feeling stilted or confined, a coup de grâce allowing him to play to his strengths. The actor thrives in Thrawn's stillness. He's a micro-expression maestro; a frozen glance speaks volumes, while the subtlest lip quirk hints at the nastier layers Thrawn conceals behind his reserved exterior. He's always calculating, by turns contemplative then hunting down weakness like a predator who smells blood. Those pauses are the most unnerving — it's like waiting for a blow to strike from the shadows. A Sith with a lightsaber has nothing on Thrawn's measured stroll. Since he's gliding into the narrative without context for those unfamiliar with Rebels or the novels, casual viewers might miss out on Thrawn's brand of antagonism. Hopefully future scripts will expand on those nuances. Regardless, Mikkelsen's Thrawn fits the live-action universe like hand-to-glove. Morgan Elsbeth's (Diana Lee Inosanto) giddy smirk as he approaches? Girl, same.

Before Ahsoka aired, Lars Mikkelsen spoke to Empire magazine about adjusting his performance for live-action without sacrificing Thrawn's distinct characteristics. "When you do an animated character, there’s a whole melodious approach," he said. "When you’re there as a real person, that would be just slightly too much." It's a fascinating exercise. Thrawn's lilting voice remains recognizable but modulated. When his affectations soften, that's a warning as good as the Death Star alarm. Whether he's eviscerating Sabine Wren's motivations or coolly scolding Morgan Elsbeth, this Thrawn is just as respectful, savage, eerie, and satisfying as his animated counterpart. In short, Thrawn is Thrawning.

‘Ahsoka’ Is on the Right Track With Thrawn, Mostly

Dave Filoni's script teases some potential character development when it comes to Thrawn's affable partnership with the Nightsisters. The Thrawn of Rebels dismissed the Force as confusing garbage, and that's how Ezra Bridger defeated him. An older tactician who's learned from his mistakes and requests the Great Mothers' "dark magic" is an intriguing thread to pull on. Thrawn weaponizing the Force with his preternatural intuition poses a real threat, especially if that threat happens to be zombie stormtroopers.

With two episodes of Ahsoka left, it would be refreshing to see Thrawn's book persona taken into consideration. Post Heir to the Empire, Timothy Zahn positions Thrawn as an antihero with an altruistic goal rather than another sadistic megalomaniac. In fact, Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) desire to better the galaxy aligns with the Thrawn of Zahn's books. Obviously, it's too early to tell on that score. Thrawn slyly scheming in "Far, Far Away" like he'd never left is what turned the Star Wars fandom into a bonfire. Having Mikkelsen at the helm makes the surreal moment sing. We live in a world where Thrawn's joined the live-action stage. That's a good world. Let the games begin.