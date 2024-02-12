The Big Picture Hayden Christensen fulfilled a bucket-list item by portraying Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka , bringing the character's story to life in a live-action format.

Returning to the Star Wars universe allowed Christensen to add more depth and connective tissue to Anakin and Darth Vader's character arcs, bridging the gap between the two.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka , featuring Christensen's portrayal of Anakin, are available for streaming on Disney+ now.

Hayden Christensen has made a glorious, heartwarming return to a galaxy far, far away — in two forms, via two separate series — in the past few years. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, a sequel series to Revenge of the SIth, Christensen donned the mask once more to play Darth Vader at the height of his power to hunt down Ewan McGregor's titular character. In Ahsoka, Christensen played the younger General Anakin Skywalker, who was once the master to the young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) and who confronts the main character (Rosario Dawson) to help guide her on the right path.

The flashback scenes with Greenblatt meant, for the first time in live-action, we got to see General Skywalker leading his troops into battle alongside his teenage apprentice, fulfilling a dream for Christensen, who had heard stories about what happened between his two films — Sith and the previous, Attack of the Clones — from series creator George Lucas, as he explained to Empire Magazine.

“The scenes that I got to do as Anakin on Ahsoka was a bucket-list item I didn’t even know I had. When I was getting ready to do Obi-Wan Kenobi , I started my Clone Wars deep-dive, and I loved it. I remember thinking, ‘Man, it would be so cool to see some of that in live action. That was described to me by George Lucas when we were doing Episode III , the things that were going on in-between Episode II and III . So when Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau told me they wanted to explore some of that, I was so game. And I loved how it came out.”

Hayden Christensen Was Excited to Flesh Out Anakin's Story

For Christensen, who had been unfairly reviled when the films were first released — but then returned to a hero's welcome to Star Wars, particularly at Star Wars Celebration. It also meant, as part of a redemptive arc, filling the blanks he never got to finish the first time around.

“When we finished doing the prequels, it felt like that was it, and my journey with the character was over. So to get to come back now and do more with Anakin and Darth Vader was an amazing opportunity,” he says. “The scenes that I got to do as Darth Vader on Obi-Wan, that was huge for me. Being able to add a little bit more connective tissue to the character and to bridge the gap into Vader a little bit more is a very worthwhile thing."

