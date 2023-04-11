The first trailer for Ahsoka is finally here and had fans gasping when Rosario Dawson's title character talked about Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return "as heir to the Empire." Those are words that every old-school Star Wars fans has always dreamed of hearing, but never really thought they would. They are reminiscent of an age long gone, when our beloved franchise grew beyond the Original Trilogy mostly through books, and told stories of what used to be called Expanded Universe - now only known as Legends.

Ahsoka Tano's phrasing is exactly the name of the novel trilogy that kickstarted the Expanded Universe, telling stories with the Original Trilogy heroes set years after Return of the Jedi. Despite not being part of the official canon anymore, the Heir to the Empire novels consolidated their author, Timothy Zahn, as one of the best Star Wars authors, and also to keep the public's attention on the franchise in the early 1990s, when no one could imagine it would grow even bigger than it already was. Now, it seems at least some of the elements that made the novels so iconic are being incorporated into Ahsoka, the new Disney+ series set to debut in August.

Why Is ‘Heir to the Empire’ So Special?

Image via Disney+

The first book of Zahn's trilogy came out in 1992, nearly a decade after Return of the Jedi ended its run. Although Star Wars was already big, at that time no one imagined there could be more to its story, and Heir to the Empire took fans by surprise when it showed that the universe could be expanded and that new stories with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) were only mere pages away. Nicknamed Thrawn Trilogy, they were the first works that showed the potential of growing the franchise beyond the big screen, and, thus, the Expanded Universe was born.

The story was simple enough to catch anyone's attention, but complex enough to make readers not want to put it down. A few years after the fall of the Empire, what's left of the Imperial Fleet gathers under the control of a new leader, Grand Admiral Mitth'raw'nuruodo - Thrawn, for short. He was one of the few aliens in the Empire's extensive military structure and precisely the one that took it upon himself to keep Emperor Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) vision alive. His tactic genius made him extremely well respected even by the Emperor, who positioned his Seventh Fleet away from Endor when the Rebels attacked.

Thrawn is not only a great villain, but also an extremely compelling character. One of only twelve Grand Admirals in the Imperial Navy, that would've been enough to impress anyone, him being the single Chiss in a Human environment. But Thrawn is also keen on observing people and their customs, especially through art. He can tell much of a species' way of life by analyzing their artistic expressions, and it's incredible to see him do it. Those two factors make him a threat to almost every system in the galaxy, because he could easily understand their people and subdue them.

And he very nearly conquered the galaxy in the Thrawn Trilogy, planning ways to defeat each of our heroes, especially Luke and Leia. Thrawn discovered Joruus C'baoth, a clone of a long-dead Jedi Master and powerful with the Force. C'baoth was created by Palpatine to protect his Mount Tantiss storehouse and cloning facility on the planet Wayland, but had always dreamed of taking apprentices of his own. With Luke in need of guidance and Leia pregnant with twins (yes, twins), C'baoth didn't need much convincing. What had Thrawn beaten was, ultimately, C'baoth's insanity and being betrayed by his private bodyguard, Rukh.

How Can ‘Ahsoka’ Adapt 'Heir to the Empire'?

Image via Disney+

We may have heard her say the words, but it's impossible for Ahsoka to faithfully adapt the Thrawn Trilogy, because the current state of the Disney-owned canon is completely different, with the heroes of the Original Trilogy living completely different lives from their Expanded Universe counterparts. Also, in the new canon Thrawn is opposed by the Star Wars Rebels crew, and that's who will try and stop him this time around. Despite all that, the trailer left tons of hints about how it can incorporate elements from the books.

First is the very premise of having Thrawn come back after years disappeared. In the current canon, the Grand Admiral was last seen jumping into hyperspace to a far and unknown location. Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) highjacked Thrawn's flagship, the Star Destroyer Chimera, and contacted the purrgil via the Force to vanish with everybody onboard. That's how Thrawn was only able to come back now. And, although his condition as "heir to the Empire" may not be official, he certainly could take the position, as he had a relationship of mutual respect with Emperor Palpatine and even with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). In fact, Thrawn is even one of the few people to know that Vader and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) were the same person.

Another Thrawn Trilogy element is the presence of a Force-user antagonist. In the trailer, we're introduced to Baylon (Ray Stevenson), a Dark Side warrior that has his own apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Although we can't know yet, Baylon seems to be an interesting counterpart to Joruus C'baoth. In the novels, frustrated after failing to convince Luke to join him, C'baoth makes a clone of Luke, called Luuke Skywalker (yes, the Expanded Universe was wild). What seems to be very serendipitous is the fact that cloning is a recurring theme in Star Wars after The Rise of Skywalker, with Wayland and Mount Tantiss even made canon again in the animated series The Bad Batch. So we know Baylon is evil, works with Thrawn and has a blonde apprentice who seems to be as fast as Luke... Who knows?

Series creator Dave Filoni has revealed he consulted with Timothy Zahn for Ahsoka, so we can expect at least a few references to the Thrawn Trilogy. There are so many amazing elements in those books, from Force-resistant lizards to a whole species devoted to protecting Thrawn, it'd be a shame if all that was left aside.