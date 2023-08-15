The Big Picture Hondo Ohnaka, an infamous pirate from the animated Star Wars series, could make his live-action debut in the upcoming Ahsoka series, fitting with his connections to the main characters and previous involvement in their storylines.

As a strategic and cunning pirate with a sense of honor and self-interest, Hondo stands out from other Star Wars characters, offering a unique and unpredictable dynamic that would add depth to the live-action universe.

The Ahsoka series provides the perfect opportunity to introduce Hondo as he already has established relationships with Ahsoka and other main characters from previous animated series, making him a familiar face and potentially valuable ally or obstacle in their new adventures.

As Disney expands the Star Wars universe, many characters have made the jump from animation to live-action. The Mandalorian introduced beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters like Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to a wider audience. With Ahsoka getting her own series, more animated Star Wars characters will get a new version. So far, Ahsoka will include Star Wars: Rebels characters Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and who knows how many other familiar faces could pop up. As the live-action TV series seem to make a point out of bridging the animated content with the films, it would almost be more surprising for the cameos to stop there. The animated Star Wars shows are filled with fascinating characters that could make their live-action debut in Ahsoka. Among these contenders is none other than the best pirate in the Galaxy: Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings).

Hondo was introduced in The Clone Wars as a pirate of dubious loyalty who has a tendency to get into trouble. His infamous reputation and colorful personality made him a standout character. But despite his many animated appearances, the Weequay pirate has yet to make it into live-action Star Wars content. Hondo has traveled around the galaxy, creating a storied past. He found his way in (and out of) many dangerous situations and proved a useful, if somewhat unreliable, ally. Having already interacted with several of Ahsoka's leading characters several times, Hondo could fit into the story, especially considering he was involved in their last confrontation with Thrawn. His connection to the characters makes this the perfect show to bring Hondo to life in a new way.

Who is Hondo Ohnaka?

Like Ahsoka herself, Hondo made his first appearance in The Clone Wars and went on to pop up in Rebels. Though he prioritizes his personal goals, Hondo aided the Galactic Republic and, later, the Rebel Alliance. Hondo has been both an ally and a thorn in the heroes' side. During the Clone Wars, Hondo ran a successful gang of pirates, with whom he captured Count Dooku (Corey Burton), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor). Though unable to get the ransom he intended, he befriended the somewhat begrudging Jedi. Yet he made an enemy out of Dooku and the Separatists. During the reign of the Empire, Hondo's operations suffered, but he didn't stay down for long. Hondo continued working outside the law, mostly for his own gain. However, he worked with the budding Rebels on more than one occasion, getting to know Ezra, Hera, and the rest of their crew.

Hondo may not seem like much, but he has proven himself strategic, cunning, and ambitious, yet he knows when to cut and run. After decades of interplanetary piracy, he is an expert. With his strong sense of honor and overpowering self-interest, Hondo is neither hero nor villain, setting him apart from many Star Wars characters with a rigid morality. Hondo may not be beholden to either side of the conflict, but he does act as an ally for the heroes on many occasions. He's a capable fighter, holding his own against Anakin for a time. When he has the inclination, Hondo proves to be useful. Star Wars has many pirates, outlaws, and smugglers, but Hondo still stands out. He's good at what he does and proud of it. Ultimately, Hondo's wide variety of exploits and unpredictability make him an interesting character who doesn't get the time and recognition he deserves.

Why Should 'Star Wars' Introduce a Live-action Hondo?

Hondo would make a good addition to the live-action universe as a familiar character returning in a new way. Certainly, Star Wars has been open to the idea in the past. Though both The Clone Wars and Rebels have many characters that fans would love to see again, Hondo should be high on the list. For one thing, his participation is sporadic enough that there is little danger of continuity errors. Hondo could appear as a friend or foe. Either way, his over-the-top confidence is sure to provide a dash of humor wherever he shows up.

Having appeared only in animated shows, Hondo isn't as widely known as other figures in the Star Wars universe, but he deserves to be. The live-action TV shows have brought new life to several characters by tying into their animated predecessors. In doing so, they have raised their popularity, and rightly so. The animated shows include compelling characters that are too often ignored. Yet Hondo isn't entirely unfamiliar outside of Clone Wars and Rebels. He appears in several comics, novels, and two Disney Parks. The Galaxy's Edge ride Smuggler's Run has an animatronic of Hondo that speaks to guests before they board. The most dedicated fans recognize him instantly, but many may be unfamiliar, justifying the company giving Hondo a larger role moving forward. And what better place to do that than a show full of animated characters come to life?

How Could 'Ahsoka' Fit Hondo In?

Ahsoka is the perfect place to debut a live-action Hondo. For one thing, he already knows most of the lead characters. Hondo and Ahsoka interact several times in Clone Wars. After his original meeting with Anakin and Obi-Wan, Hondo continued to run into these two, and as Anakin's young Padawan, Ahsoka was often present. She and Hondo usually met as opponents, but, on occasion, they worked as allies. And in a tight spot, Ahsoka might be willing to call on his assistance. In Rebels, Hondo befriended Ezra, believing himself a mentor to the young rebel. But Hera and the rest of the crew were suspicious of the pirate. Hondo traded information with them and eventually agreed to help in the fight to liberate Lothal because of his admiration for Ezra. With Ahsoka, Ezra, and several others who have worked with Hondo in the past cast for the new show, it seems like a perfect opportunity to include him.

The series' plot is still largely a mystery, but the trailer and the known cast suggest it will be a follow-up to Rebels. As Ahsoka and her allies investigate emerging threats to the Galaxy, they will need information. As a widely traveled individual who is always willing to sell his knowledge for the right price, Hondo could serve as an informant for them. Or, with The Mandalorian Season 3 portraying piracy thriving in the Galaxy again, Hondo could regain some of his former glory and be an obstacle in their path. The versatile character could easily slide into the story, especially with introductions already complete, making Ahsoka the ideal place for Hondo Ohnaka to make his live-action debut.