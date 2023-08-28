The Big Picture Huyang is a fan-favorite character known for his didactic and ironic air. He is a lightsaber architect droid who taught Jedi younglings how to build their first lightsabers.

Huyang's purpose in Ahsoka is to act as a moral compass and guardian of Jedi lore for Ahsoka. He provides her with assistance as she operates as a Wayseeker and investigates Thrawn and former Imperial warlords.

Huyang's witty and sarcastic personality, influenced by David Tennant's portrayal, makes him a relatable and beloved character. He stands out among other droids due to his unique voice and language skills.

One of the greatest joys of the series premiere of Ahsoka is seeing that Huyang (David Tennant) is alive and well — and still getting into trouble. We first see him helping Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) escape the explosion on the planet Arcana after she obtains the map to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). That's his first appearance in live-action, but we know him from other Star Wars stories like the animated series The Clone Wars, the comics, and the novels. He's always had this didactic, but also ironic air to his presence, and this makes him a fan-favorite.

Where Does Huyang Come From?

Designed by LucasFilm

Right after Ahsoka boards her T-6 Jedi ship, Huyang immediately starts giving her a lecture about why he can't provide closer support to her on missions. He's not a Padawan and, well, Ahsoka is also not a master, so these things fall beyond his purview. Could he do it? Definitely. Will he, though? Absolutely not. This is who Huyang is, a strict teacher who abides by the protocol every time while also caring deeply about his students, to the point of doing his best to try and get them to do the same.

Huyang has been doing this for "a thousand generations," as he puts it when we first meet him in The Clone Wars for his three-episode arc. He is a lightsaber architect droid who teaches Jedi younglings how to build their first lightsabers. Usually, this requires a whole ritual called "the Gathering," in which the younglings take their first trip to Ilum to find the unique kyber crystal that will power their weapons. Every Jedi has been under his tutelage at one point or another, including Ahsoka herself and the likes of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and even 900-year-old Yoda (Frank Oz). By the time of Ahsoka, though, the Jedi Order is no more, Ilum has been ravaged by the Empire (and is on its way to becoming the First Order's Starkiller Base), and there are no more younglings for Huyang to advise,

How he came to be in the service of the Jedi Order is unknown, but he was built more than 25,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga. Somehow, he also survived the Jedi Purge at the end of the Clone Wars by the time of Revenge of the Sith and found his way into becoming Ahsoka Tano's aide, probably after the events of Star Wars Rebels, as, by then, she was operating as a Fulcrum agent for the Rebel Alliance.

What Is Huyang's Purpose in ‘Ahsoka’?

Image via Disney+

What's interesting about Huyang being in Ahsoka is that, whenever possible, she makes a point of reaffirming she's not a Jedi, although Huyang is as close as a droid can come to being one. Meanwhile, there's an actual Jedi somewhere else who's attempting to rebuild the Order and is in need of all the guidance he can get: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). In The Book of Boba Fett, we've seen that Ahsoka supports his endeavor even as a non-Jedi warrior, so Huyang should probably be there on Ossus with Luke, but okay — maybe he just didn't like that Luke built his own lightsaber by himself?

But even though Ahsoka isn't technically a Jedi, her path is still irrevocably tied to them, and Huyang acts as a moral compass and guardian of the Jedi lore to help her. She doesn't have a droid companion of her own, so he fills that role and provides her with assistance. Right now, she acts more like a Wayseeker, a class of Jedi that was common during the time of the High Republic that didn't fully abide by the Order's doctrine and protocols. So much so, that she is still operating as an agent of the New Republic in her hunt for Thrawn and former Imperial warlords. This kind of investigation relies a lot on information, especially dealing with Dark Side lore — such as the Nightsisters of Dathomir — as Ahsoka is. Not only that but bumping into other Force-using warriors such as Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) could've been much more difficult to understand had she not had Huyang to help.

Without the weight of the Jedi Order on his metal shoulders, though, Huyang's presence feels much lighter and even funnier than when he was a lightsaber architect before the Jedi Purge. For example, even the Ahsoka merchandise makes a point of calling him "Professor Huyang", but he feels more like a wise advisor and aide nowadays than an authority figure such as a professor. He still has his programming to uphold, we can see he wears robes from the waist down, his eyes even have digital lids to express his feelings, and he still has the magnifying lens above his right eye to have a closer look into crystals and lightsaber components, but he probably doesn't use those anymore. He seems more comfortable being himself, displaying his signature sarcastic and ironic humor more often than not and being the voice of reason to Ahsoka whenever she needs it.

Why Do We Love Huyang So Much?

Image via Disney+

In Mike Chen's 2022 novel Brotherhood, a group of Jedi younglings mentions that they believe Huyang had somehow arrived at the Jedi Temple "in a large blue box" thousands of years before he ever taught lightsaber architecture. This is a nod to the fact that Huyang is played by David Tennant, who also plays the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who — and the blue box is the TARDIS, of course. So now it's clear where his sarcastic and know-it-all attitude comes from, as some of Tennant's "Britishness" clearly rubbed off on the character.

Jokes aside, though, this is exactly what makes Huyang such a great and relatable character. Most talking droids in Star Wars are either played by British actors, like C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) or actors trying to emulate said Britishness, like Rebels' AP-5 (played by American voice actor Stephen Stanton, who was clearly trying to channel his inner Alan Rickman). Two episodes in on Ahsoka so far, Huyang has already displayed this signature behavior lots of times, like when he tells Ahsoka's apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) that he still has 75% of original parts (which for a droid who's 25 millennia old is quite frankly a wonder), or when he tells Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) that she's only risking an explosion at Sabine's hospital room because she's a hologram. Even his digital eyelids move in ways that don't take a lot of effort to picture on Tennant's own face, which leads us to wonder how much involvement he actually had in playing Huyang beyond merely providing his voice.

Now, of course, we all love R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), BB-8, and Chopper, but they are a different kind of droids — they're astromechs. Those are usually much more charismatic and easy-going (even if a little foul-mouthed — looking at R2 and Chopper here), but their oral expressions consist only of beeps, which is hard for us to relate to. Protocol droids, however, have complex language skills, that is their purpose, and by observing sentient beings' relations they adjust their own language, combining it with their objective programming. This is what results in the Britishness we usually see in them. But David Tennant's voice is only on Huyang, making him impossible not to love.