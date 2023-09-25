The Big Picture Huyang's line in the latest episode of Ahsoka suggests that he could be the unseen narrator of the entire Star Wars franchise.

Huyang's wisdom, knowledge, and age make him a potential candidate to narrate the story of the Galactic War. He has witnessed significant events and interacted with major characters.

The table is set for Huyang to be the main narrator of the Star Wars saga, given his direct knowledge of the people who shaped history and his longevity.

Ahsoka has been about the former Jedi looking for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), the friend she lost during the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels. But a line spoken by Huyang during the latest episode of the series could mean that the droid voiced by David Tennant could be the unseen narrator of the entire franchise. There are plenty of reasons why Huyang could be the character who has revealed the story of the Galactic War to audiences since the first movie hit theaters in 1977, meaning that the latest Star Wars television show could have revealed who has shared the legendary tale to viewers for almost half a century.

What Does Huyang Say in Episode 6 of 'Ahsoka'?

In the episode titled "Far, Far Away," Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) has to patiently wait while the purrgil transports her to where Ezra could be, giving her a lot of time to catch up with Huyang. The protagonist of the series mentions that she doesn't feel comfortable sharing a story from her past to pass the time until they arrive at their destination, kindly asking the droid to share one of his own. Before the camera cuts away to a different scene, Huyang can be heard saying "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..."

The simple line is the one seen on the screen before any theatrical Star Wars movie begins, being the first thing audiences encounter from said universe. Given that the line is now directly connected to the character, could Huyang be the actual narrator of the franchise? Since Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) found a powerful boy in the Tatooine desert, the series has had plenty of main characters, and even a couple of clear protagonists, but the narrative used to tell the myth of the Galactic War always tries to remain as objective as possible.

Huyang being wise, informative, and resourceful, could explain why the storytelling found in Star Wars always tries to concentrate on facts before being attached to the perspective of any particular character. If the droid had enough knowledge to tell other people what had actually happened with the Skywalker family, one of the major issues that could prevent him from being the narrator of the story is him not being directly present in most of it. But luckily for him, Huyang's age helps his case.

Huyang Has Seen Just About Everything in Star Wars

Huyang is a character that has been confirmed to have been built thousands and thousands of years before any of the events seen across Star Wars took place. Knowing that the droid has helped the students of the Jedi Order complete their journeys a long time before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace happened means that it's possible for him to narrate how the most evil person the galaxy has ever known rose to power, sending the entire Republic into its own downfall. While he couldn't see the collapse of the Jedi Order coming, he was definitely there to see it happen.

And he's also not a stranger to the major players from the franchise, evidenced by the fact that he also lived in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Since Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) was a boy, the droid had been teaching younglings how to build a lightsaber, or explaining history's greatest mysteries to them while they were growing up. And, of course, there wouldn't be a bigger mystery to share than the story of the man who was supposed to bring balance to the Force sending the entire galaxy into the darkest time it has ever gone through.

The table has been set for Huyang to be the main narrator of the Star Wars franchise with the direct knowledge he had regarding the people who shaped history being the reason why he would be a good fit for the role. By the time Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker came to a close, it's unknown if Huyang survived long enough to witness Rey's (Daisy Ridley) journey to becoming a Jedi. But a couple of more decades shouldn't be anything complicated for someone who has been around for thousands of years.

Huyang Is Also a Part of Galactic History

The reason why Huyang was traveling across the galaxy with Ahsoka wasn't only because they wanted to find Ezra. The planet the hero of Rebels found himself in was also the location where Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) was trapped. If the formidable villain somehow found a way to escape his exile, he could try to bring the remnants of the Empire back to the dominant organization they used to be. The galaxy can't afford another war, especially so soon after the last one concluded, meaning that Ahsoka and her friends need to find a way to prevent Thrawn from getting a hold of his army.

The Grand Admiral could be making his big comeback thanks to Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ahsoka's apprentice who makes impulsive decisions, instead of thinking about the consequences of her actions. The fact that Sabine doesn't think twice about blasting her way through life is something that has caused her a lot of problems with her Master, who is at a point in her life where she needs the wisdom of the Force to guide her. Wren had a very special reason for helping the remnants of the Empire find their next leader, and she was guided by the love she felt for her family.

Baylon Skoll (Ray Stevenson) convinced Sabine to give him the map that contained the location of Thrawn by promising her that she would see Ezra Bridger again. Since this promise would evidently put her in danger at some point in the future, Ahsoka realized it was time for her to help her apprentice. Time is running out for the heroes of the galaxy, and even Huyang's vast knowledge might not be enough to save everyone from the biggest threat the New Republic has seen since Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

