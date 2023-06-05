With Ahsoka taking place around the same time as The Mandalorian, in the period following the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, the galaxy far, far, away may have thought itself rid of the menacing Inquisitors. However, in a new image released by Empire ahead of the debut of the new Disney+ show, it seems at least one has survived to pursue Rosario Dawson's ex-Jedi hero.

The Inquisitors first appeared in the animated show Star Wars Rebels as an elite squad of Jedi hunters working directly under Darth Vader to rid the galaxy of those that remained following the execution of Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith. The menacing cell of Sith adjacent baddies has since gone on make several appearances across Star Wars media, popping up in the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as having notably made their live-action debut in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Having hunted down Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan, it seems Moses Ingram's Reva won't be the only Inquisitor Star Wars fans will get to see in live-action.

The newly released image from the upcoming Ahsoka teases a return of the deadly villains, despite the series taking place following the collapse of the Empire at the conclusion of George Lucas' original trilogy. While the identity of this mysterious new Inquisitor, as well as the circumstances of how they survived and who they now report to, remain yet to be seen, audiences can be assured that they will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with.

Image via Disney / Empire

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Is a Stoic Hero in New 'Ahsoka' Image

What Else Should You Know Before Watching Ahsoka?

Ahsoka will not only mark the return of the Inquisitors in live-action but will also be the first time its titular character takes center stage as a lead — a fan favorite who first made their debut all the way back in 2008's Clone Wars film. While that film was released prior to Disney's acquisition of the Star Wars property, it, unlike much of the franchise's other expanded media, remained part of its canon. Ahsoka later appeared in Rebels, and in the miniseries Tales of the Jedi, as well as having a voice-over cameo in 2019's Rise of Skywalker. She made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian and later appeared in the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. Having come a long way from her debut as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, Ahsoka will be the first time that the character headlines her own show.

Ahsoka joins Disney+'s growing catalog of Star Wars media, as the franchise continues its big-screen hiatus. The show is set to hit screens on Disney+ this August. You can check out the trailer for the hotly anticipated series below: