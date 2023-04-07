Lucasfilm and Disney have unveiled the first look at the iconic character of Sabine Wren during Star Wars Celebration Europe, at the ExCel Centre in London. During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase Panel, where the series Ahsoka was being shown off.The image was unveiled to a rapturous reception at the Celebration Stage with fans getting their first glimpse at the character in live-action.

Sabine will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, whose casting was previously announced at Star Wars Celebration in May 2022. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bordizzo previously spoke of what drew her to the role of Sabine.

“Her unbelievable bravery, spirit and swag, amidst all the challenge and heartache of everything going on. I think of their crew so often in my life now because I’m like a member of a cult now. (Laughs.) I’m a full fan every single day I go to work. Everyone’s like, ‘We’re all just fans going to work, making Star Wars.’ It sounds so over the top for me to say what I’m about to say, but I truly mean it. In my life, when I’m facing a challenge, I just think about the general spirit of the franchise and taking on challenges with a bit of positivity, a bit of humor and then being able to move on. So it’s just been something that I have learned a lot from, as I’m playing the role itself.”

Sabine Wren was voiced by Tiya Sircar on the animated series Star Wars Rebels. She is a 16-year-old Mandalorian who was a former bounty hunter, while she is also a graffiti artist, as well as a master of weapons and explosives. Bordizzo has also appeared in The Greatest Showman, Guns Akimbo, and most recently provided the voice of Li Na for Wish Dragon.

The series came as a result of star Rosario Dawson making her live-action debut as the character in the second season of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni, and produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau. During the second season of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu cross paths with Ahsoka on their quest to find a Jedi that could train the baby in the ways of the Force. Because of the disagreements she had with the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars, Ahsoka no longer identifies herself as one, and declines the offer to train Grogu.