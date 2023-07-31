The Big Picture Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as Ahsoka in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, alongside the new character Marrok.

Marrok, once an Inquisitor, now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth, with a red double-bladed lightsaber and mysterious intentions.

Ahsoka will feature beloved characters from Star Wars Rebels in live-action, appealing to both existing fans and new viewers.

Rosario Dawson is getting ready to don her dual lightsabers again for the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, Ahsoka. Ahead of the premiere, some new information has been revealed about one of the show's most mysterious and dark characters.

The character in question, Marrok, was first seen in the official trailer for Ahsoka, but little has been known about them — until now. "Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds," according to a new summary posted on the official Star Wars website. "Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt."

This summary answers one brooding question from the trailer: Marrok is not an Inquisitor — at least, not anymore. However, there are still many unanswered questions about this character, including whether or not they are an ally or adversary of Ahsoka Tano (Dawson). While the red lightsaber, hiring by Elsbeth, and past as an Inquisitor would likely lead viewers to believe they are the latter, there is a long history in Star Wars of Force users turning bad, only to be redeemed in the end. For now, though, Marrok's true intentions remain ambiguous.

Image via Disney / Empire

Star Wars Will Return to Television with Ahsoka

There have not been any new Star Wars television shows since Season 3 of The Mandalorian ended, and fans have been clamoring to return to a galaxy far, far away. They'll get the chance with Ahsoka, which will also feature a number of favorites from the animated Star Wars Rebels in live-action. This includes Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ghost pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Jedi trainee Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Imperial officer Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The late Ray Stevenson will also appear as a new character called Baylan Skoll.

Lucasfilm and Disney have mostly been quiet about the specific plot details of Ahsoka. However, Bordizzo previously told Collider that the show is unique "because there is an existing fanbase, and then there’s also a whole bunch of fans that are completely clueless right now that will become fans. So we had to cater to both, so the writing was very specific in doing so."

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23, 2023. Our interview with Dawson can be seen below: