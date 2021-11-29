In another casting update for the upcoming Disney+ series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Deadline has announced that Ivanna Sakhno will be joining the cast to star alongside previously reported Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Though we don’t know exactly who Sakhno will be portraying, it has been reported that she is thought to be taking over a brand new role created specifically for the show.

Dawson will play the show's title character, Ahsoka Tano, a former Padawan student to Anakin Skywalker, who first appeared in Star Wars: Clone Wars and Rebels. Ahsoka Tano was brought from animation to live action in The Mandalorian and the new series is set to tell her story. Bordizzo’s character, Sabine Wren, will be brought to human form from her previously animated role in the Star Wars Rebels series. Hayden Christensen has also been rumored to be making at least a guest appearance to reprise his role of good guy turned bad, Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader.

Sakhno is known for her performances in high-action films such as Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the action comedy film, The Spy Who Dumped Me. She also had her own story arc on Hulu’s High Fidelity, which centered around the life and relationships of a record store owner in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The brand new Star Wars centered series is being written by Dave Filoni, known for his other work in a galaxy far far away which includes The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Rebels, and the animated film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The show will be executive produced by Filoni, who will be joined by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.

Ahsoka is hoping to begin production in March. We will of course keep you posted with any and all updates concerning this sure-to-be Star Wars hit.

