Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka

Ahsoka's third episode introduced the character of Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten), the son of New Republic general Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), with a clear intent: he wants to be a Jedi. The young fanboy effuses to his mother about Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) resuming her training with the titular Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) with a sweet exuberance and a perilous innocence. Jacen's predilection is only natural. His father was the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and Episode 5 of Ahsoka, "Shadow Warrior," proves what Star Wars Rebels fans already suspected — Jacen inherited his dad's Force sensitivity. Unless you're Sabine, being Force sensitive is a prerequisite for Jedi training. But with so few Jedi around these days, who's the best choice to train Jacen in the ways of the Force? There are several options on the table, but only one perfect match, and it just so happens to be the missing person of so much narrative import: Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Who Ya Gonna Call (For Jedi Training)?

Why choose Ezra Bridger as Jacen Syndulla's mentor when the likes of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/too much uncanny valley) and Ahsoka Tano are within reach? For one, those two already have their hands full. As of The Book of Boba Fett, Luke is off building his new Jedi academy. That alone makes Luke a seemingly obvious choice, especially since, like Cheers, everybody in the New Republic must know Luke Skywalker's name. Surely, he's a go-to resource for former Rebels with Force sensitive children. But as he's characterized in The Book of Boba Fett, Luke teaches the old Jedi ways that devalue emotional attachments. Those aren't the vibes Hera would want for her son. Thanks to the Sequel Trilogy, we also know what happens to every pupil at Luke's failed temple, and no harm is allowed to come within even an inch of Jacen.

On the surface, the next logical option is Ahsoka herself. Being Anakin Skywalker's sole Padawan, the man Ahsoka writer Dave Filoni called the greatest Jedi to ever live, makes Ahsoka's training the best of the best. Her rejection of the misguided Jedi Order, meanwhile, proves her upstanding morals. She's already in the process of re-training Sabine Wren despite the latter not being traditionally Force sensitive, a decision that breaks with and forcibly evolves Jedi traditions. She and Hera share a long-established familiarity, and Ahsoka once worked closely with Kanan Jarrus. Jacen clearly adores her, and the feeling seems mutual. It stands to reason that a non-Jedi might be the wisest and most objective teacher.

However, as lovely as Ahsoka and Jacen’s reunion was in "Shadow Warrior," Lady Tano is rather busy. She's also spent the series acting strangely distant from her friends. When it comes to the possibility of Jacen Syndulla, future Jedi, his Master unequivocally must be the one and only Ezra Bridger — once his friends find him, that is.

Ezra Bridger’s Personality Makes Him the Best Choice to Train Jacen Syndulla

Image via Disney+

Like any proper mentor (and proper character), Ezra Bridger's arduous past forged him into a better person and a better Jedi. Having lived on his own since he was seven years old, Ezra (voiced by Taylor Gray) seemed selfish and responsibility-avoidant at the start of Star Wars Rebels. In reality, such indulgences were never Ezra's defining traits. The Empire's occupation of his home planet forced him to act "selfishly" — steal food, snatch a stranger's cargo, run from danger — just to survive. As soon as a 14-year-old Ezra was put to the test in the Rebels pilot, he risked his life to rescue people he barely knew. He was unwilling, snarkily complaining all the way, but what's better than the evolution of a reluctant hero?

Once Ezra witnessed how profoundly the Empire had harmed the people of Lothal and accidentally tapped into his Force sensitivity to boot, he agreed to let Kanan Jarrus train him as a Jedi. Ezra's supposedly self-centered nature was just how his fear and grief manifested. And what that traumatized terror kept concealed was his desperate desire to protect everyone — his parents, his friends, and a galaxy of strangers. Once Ezra looked past the knee-jerk instincts instilled in him by the Empire's cruelty, his true nature made itself undeniably known: a naturally empathetic person who connected to the cosmos as intimately and profoundly as he does with individuals (and animals!). A haunted boy became a polished diamond — moreover, he became a hero.

Accordingly, his disappearance in the Rebels finale serving as motivation for Sabine and Hera in Ahsoka isn't an anomaly when it comes to Ezra Bridger. Once he embraced his newfound fearlessness, Ezra's heartfelt speeches and equally earnest actions inspired strangers to rebellion. He affected for the better every individual he encountered, no matter their disposition on the morality scale. Ezra's sincerity and roguish wit changed the hearts of at least two notorious pirates. The always power-hungry Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) wanted to claim Ezra as his apprentice so stinking badly that he practically stalked Ezra, then left in an angry huff when Ezra rejected him. Kanan Jarrus sacrificed himself to save Ezra; afterward, the Force allowed Kanan's spirit to stay with his apprentice long enough to guide him one last time. There's a reason Ezra's presence shadows the Ahsoka series, and why finding him proves more important to Sabine than preventing Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return. The love Ezra leaves in his wake is worth the risk.

Ezra Deserves To Teach the Son of His Master, Kanan Jarrus

Image via Disney

Almost more than any modern Star Wars character, Ezra Bridger inhabits the franchise's core values and explores them in fresh, intimate ways. Rebels concludes when Ezra is 19, and he'd already matured into an exemplary Jedi. An adult Ezra who's kind, generous, and patient, with a prankster's humor but tempered by further experience, is practically destined to tutor Jacen Syndulla. Any Jedi worth their salt would protect Jacen with their lives, but Ezra would nurture his individuality, help him discover his strengths, keep his joy intact, and never force him to conform to outdated standards.

Perhaps most importantly, no Master-Padawan arrangement could be more perfectly bittersweet than Ezra mentoring the son of his own teacher. Kanan Jarrus wasn't just a Jedi Master; he became the father a lonely and displaced Ezra desperately needed. Their relationship was a give-and-take, the pair learning from each other and intuitively evolving together. When Ezra disappeared, he didn't know Hera was pregnant with Jacen. To meet the son of his surrogate father and mother would be both a profound ache and the greatest surprise gift. Although Ezra moved forward after Kanan's death, that kind of wound carves itself into one's soul. Ezra would approach training Jacen with the utmost responsibility and solemnity. (As Yoda instructed in Return of the Jedi, "pass on what you have learned" — indeed.) As such, there's hardly anyone better suited to foster Jacen's journey with the Force, and no one else Jacen's parents would entrust their child with — because Kanan would approve. But not before he cracked a wry, exhausted dad joke. Ahsoka might be the series' star, but this storyline belongs to Ezra Bridger alone.