The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 7.

The Big Picture The arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn and the exploration of the Nightsister stronghold in Peridea suggest deeper secrets and connections to the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Hieroglyphs found in Peridea contain references to the Zeffo, an ancient civilization of Force-wielders, establishing a connection between the Nightsisters and the Zeffo.

Baylan Skoll is after a powerful force in Peridea that could potentially break the cycle of destruction in the galaxy, and the Zeffo may be the most plausible possibility for this power.

As Ahsoka gears up for its season finale next week, a lot of questions still linger among the fans. The final three episodes feel like a whole different series with the arrival in Peridea and the introduction of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). He's been operating out of his Star Destroyer Chimera, currently docked at the Nightsister stronghold as his army loads the crates provided by the Great Mothers onto his ship, but it seems this fortress holds deeper secrets than just the dark magick of the Nightsisters and the unsettling army of the Night Troopers. There's also a possible connection to the celebrated game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which may hint at what Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is really after.

The game follows the adventures of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as he revives the traumas of his past as a Jedi Padawan during the Clone Wars. In his journey toward Knighthood, he travels to different places in the galaxy as he connects the dots between the vestiges of an ancient civilization of Force-wielders, the Zeffo. It shouldn't come as a surprise that one of the stops in Cal's journey is Dathomir, home of the Nightsisters, and that there is plenty of Zeffo imagery in their stronghold in Peridea.

How Are the Nightsisters and the Zeffo Connected?

Image via Disney+

There's a particular moment in Episode 6, "Far, Far Away", that caught the attention of the fans as to what may be behind the Nightsisters' existence in Peridea. As Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) are watching Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) ride off into the horizon in her search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), the balcony they're standing on is adorned with many different symbols and hieroglyphs that may seem as some random ancient decoration to the casual viewer, but that means a lot for the die-hard fans.

As Twitter user @Tommyjwall points out, these hieroglyphs are Easter eggs themselves, containing messages and warnings related to the Zeffo. By rotating those 180˚, he found an old message written in the old Sith language of ur-Kittat containing a reference to Jedi: Fallen Order and the Zeffo: "(P)RAISE KUJET RULER OF ALL MAY HIS REIGN LAST FOR AL..." This may not seem like much at first, but in the game, we are told of three different leaders (called Sages) of the Zeffo, one of them being Kujet, a Zeffo Sage that fell to the Dark Side and changed his seat of power from the planet Zeffo to Dathomir, establishing a direct connection between these two cultures.

In one of the missions of Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis has to enter a massive Zeffo temple in Dathomir, where Kujet's tomb is located. There, he has to defeat hordes of undead Nightsisters and a wicked fallen Jedi, as well as meet one of the good Nightsisters, Merrin (Tina Ivlev). The place has a strong connection to the Dark Side of the Force and is one of the trials Cal has to face on his way to Knighthood, and we learn of this past connection between the Zeffo and Dathomir. It's unknown if the Nightsisters were already settled in Dathomir, though.

Who Are the Zeffo in 'Jedi: Fallen Order'?

Image Via Electronic Arts

The mission to Dathomir is but one of the many trials Cal Kestis has to face that are related to the Zeffo, though. They originate from the planet Zeffo in the Outer Rim, and most of their kind had strong connections to the Force, which they called "Life Wind". They had an expansionist period in their history, centuries before the events of the Skywalker Saga, and built many temples and vaults on planets like Bogano, Ontotho, and Kashyyyk, where they established good relations with the Wookiees.

The mission to Dathomir is but one of the many times Cal Kestis goes after the secrets of the Zeffo in Jedi: Fallen Order, though. He comes across many of the temples and vaults mentioned, and their structure and iconography are noted for the similarity they have with many other places we've seen in other corners of Star Wars. For example, in The Bad Batch, Clone Force 99 comes across the Skara Nal, a giant mech powered by technology that resembles the Zeffo mechanisms. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself obtains the compass to Peridea in a Nightsister stronghold on the planet Arcana, which is entirely adorned with white carvings of Nightsisters in a style that looks a lot like the illustrations the Zeffo left in their temples and vaults.

Eventually, the Zeffo were corrupted by the Dark Side of the Force, which coincides with the period in which Kujet ruled over them with the promise of power and control over the Life Wind. He destroyed the keys to all the Zeffo structures and cut his subjects' access to past Zeffo knowledge and technology, keeping only one of those for himself, and sent the Zeffo into a destructive spiral that would eventually culminate in the remaining members of the species deciding to leave the galaxy and venture into the Unknown Regions (which they called "the great unknown") in search for peace. The hieroglyphs in Peridea now reveal that the Zeffo reached the fabled planet, but it's unknown whether Kujet himself ever got to rule over the planet, or if the sayings on the stronghold walls were written by his fanatical followers even after his demise.

Could the Zeffo Be What Baylan Skoll Is After in Peridea?

Image via Electronic Arts

In Episode 6, Baylan Skoll mentions to Shin Hati that "something stirs" in Peridea, and that this is the power he's after, apparently greater even than Thrawn. His goal is to break the cycle of destruction in the galaxy, and the only way to do this, according to him, is with the help of such power. There are many theories about what it could be, like a pathway to the World Between Worlds or even the horror tale of Abeloth, but, now, the Zeffo suddenly became the most plausible possibility.

As Force-wielders, the Zeffo did achieve some highly unusual abilities. In the High Republic comics The Monster at Temple Peak, for example, we learn some of them, the Sabracci Sages, were capable of standing on vertical surfaces without falling, but the actual scope of their powers is still unknown. They are supposed to be powerful enough at least to expand to some key star systems close to Zeffo and sustain their structures in these places for a certain period of time, but there's no record of great Force deeds. It's not known even how they went into the Unknown Regions, although it's reasonable to assume that it had something to do with the purrgil, as the star whales appear to be the only species capable of reaching the faraway planet of Peridea.