The Big Picture Ahsoka Tano's traumatic past with her Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker, has made her detached and lonesome, avoiding strong connections with others.

Despite claiming to no longer be a Jedi, Ahsoka's detachment and reluctance to let anyone get close to her resemble the Jedi of the Prequel Era of Star Wars.

Ahsoka's experiences have made her guarded and wary of forming attachments, but she must learn to overcome her past and trust others for solace, hope, and goodness.

The recent release of the Ahsoka series presents a new chapter in the long life of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a long life that has seen her undergo many changes thanks to the numerous hardships she has endured. Having survived the Clone Wars, the Jedi Purge, and the threat of Inquisitors during the Galactic Civil War – Ahsoka’s abilities should not be taken lightly. But perhaps what poses more of a threat to her than any Sith or Imperial opponent, is the threat of her own mind, which bears the burden of her traumatic past and sees her become more detached and lonesome as her life goes on. In the first two episodes of the Ahsoka series, we learn that Ahsoka perseus a transient lifestyle, never remaining in one place for too long and never settling down, she admits that her starship is enough of a place to call home. Although she commits her powerful skills to a greater cause that is the New Republic, it is clear that Ahsoka steers clear of forging strong connections with others, the only exception would be her droid counterpart, Huyang (David Tennant).

Despite Ahsoka’s claim that she is no longer a Jedi, her proclivity for detachment and her unwillingness to let anyone become too close to her resembles that of a Jedi from the Prequel Era. The Jedi during this age were aloof and prided themselves on their lack of attachments and possessions. However, attachments and possessions are very different from true love and real connections, just as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) outlines in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – "Attachment is forbidden. Possession is forbidden. Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi's life. So you might say, that we are encouraged to love."

The Older Ahsoka Tano Trades Her Passion For Caution

What is interesting about Huyang is his extensive knowledge of Ahsoka. For centuries, Huyang has been an integral part of the Jedi Order, helping generation after generation of Jedi younglings construct their lightsabers, and his impressive memory bank can identify any lightsaber hilt and decipher who it belongs to. As Huyang accompanies Ahsoka during the era of the New Republic, there’s no doubt that he remembers what Ahsoka used to be like during her days as a Jedi Padawan. Back then, Ahsoka was vastly different. She was passionate, hot-headed, and a little reckless, a lot like her Master, Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter). But her passion and urgency were not in pursuit of power, they were in pursuit of protecting and helping others in need. Like Anakin, Ahsoka wanted to save everyone if she could. She would throw herself into the fray, be loud and outspoken even in front of the Jedi Council if it meant she could help those who were helpless. This fervent kindness was especially extended to her closest friends.

In Season 5 of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka accompanies Huyang and six Jedi younglings on a mission that goes terribly wrong when their ship is hijacked by pirates. Ahsoka’s daring selflessness is shown when she sacrifices herself for the younglings, enabling them to escape. There’s no doubt that the older and wiser Ahsoka would sacrifice herself for the safety of others the same way she did countless times when she was younger, but it is obvious that her fiery spirit and openness towards others is gone – drained by betrayal and the countless losses of the people she loved. The loss of Anakin and the gut-wrenching way in which she lost him continues to follow Ahsoka like a shadow. Her guilt and sorrow inform the way in which Ahsoka carries herself – like a pensive, observant, wise, and private person, offering her skills and knowledge to others but never any more than that, lest she forms unwanted attachments.

Ahsoka Must Learn To Overcome Her Past

It is a stark contrast to the young Ahsoka, who actually knew about Anakin’s secret relationship with Padme Amidala (voiced by Catherin Taber) and yet never said anything about it because Ahsoka sympathized with her Master’s need for connection and love. But after Ahsoka was accused of murder and was distrusted by the Jedi Council, Ahsoka began to learn of the damaging consequences that can occur from being open and easily trusting of others. This betrayal was the first step towards Ahsoka becoming guarded and wary of others, and such wariness only grew from there as she endured more loss and watched the Empire rise to power. Not only is Ahsoka troubled by Anakin’s fall to the Dark Side, but she also feels guilty that her desertion of the Jedi Order and consequently her departure as Anakin’s Padawan may have contributed to his path to darkness. Even though Ahsoka lost her faith in the Jedi Order, she always had faith in Anakin, and the reality that he could fall so far from grace forms a large part of the reason why she is so aloof and detached in the Ahsoka series.

Ahsoka Has Always Been Jedi-Minded, But She Should Stick to the Good Qualities of the Jedi

In this new series, we also learn that Ahsoka took on the young Mandalorian, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Boridzzo), as her Padawan. But in the same way that Ahsoka walked away from Anakin and the Jedi, Ahsoka walked away from Sabine, too. Her reasoning for this has not yet been determined, but Ahsoka and Sabine’s relationship is fractured. Similarly to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) loss of Anakin thrust him into ten years of despair and his Jedi spirit was extinguished. However, thanks to a young and forthright Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), Obi-Wan learned to open himself up again and his hope was restored by allowing himself to form connections with others. In the second episode of the Ahsoka series, Ahsoka accepts Sabine as her Padawan once more and the two set off on their journey. Their jump into hyperspace signifies the beginning of a new era together – one that will hopefully show Ahsoka that there is solace, hope, and goodness to gain from learning to trust and rely on others.