At today's Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration Europe, new details about the exciting upcoming Disney+ series were revealed, including the welcome news that Kevin Kiner would be returning to compose the original score for the series.

A legendary figure in the Star Wars universe, Kiner - who has long been a part of the fold, having composed for The Clone Wars, Rebels and The Bad Batch - makes the leap to live-action, which is fitting given the titular hero of the show began her life as an animated character. Kiner previously spoke of his pride at working in the Star Wars universe, and actually revealed that the theme for Ahsoka Tano's character was the very first he ever wrote for George Lucas and Dave Filoni, in an interview with Cineconcerts.com.

That was the first theme I wrote. And I remember writing for that theme and I used Japanese flute called a shakuhachi just trying to feel her femininity but her strength, there's this light and there's a Darkness to her and there's both of that in her theme you know? As there are in so many Star Wars characters, you talk about the light side and the dark side of the force so that's in all the characters. There were so many elements I was trying to put in Ahsoka’s theme and I'm really proud of Ahsoka’s theme. I mean, John Williams has written some of the greatest melodies in the history of film composing and I tried to meet that bar when I’m writing for Star Wars, it’s a very high bar. You got to jump pretty high.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Trailer Breakdown: An Heir to the Empire Rises

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. During the second season of the show, Ahsoka joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and her story arc continued. She is joined by Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.

Where Do You Know Ahsoka From?

As has been shown and established prior, Ahsoka Tano made the choice to depart the waning Jedi Order in its final years, a victim of a conspiracy depicted in The Clone Wars animated series. It's unknown how much she continued her Jedi training in the intervening years, and she was never knighted nor reached the rank of master, remaining a Padawan by doing so. Her appearances in Star Wars Rebels and The Book of Boba Fett (in which she worked with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker) suggest she remains a Jedi.

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released yesterday, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.