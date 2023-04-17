One of the biggest threats in the galaxy is about to make a comeback, and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will need all the help she can get to stop him. After voicing the fierce Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen will come back as the villain in Ahsoka, an upcoming Mandalorian spin-off. Dave Filoni, who is a showrunner for the show capturing the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, was one of the creators behind Rebels, making him an expert in the character's history. During an interview with Collider's Editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Mikkelsen had nothing but praise for Filoni's writing in the upcoming show, and he seemingly let slip an interesting nugget about the series:

"His writing is very good. It's very strong. And all the characters have their own drive, and you will probably not know what's it all about until that very last scene and I like that. I like that writing, that takes its audience so seriously, that you can see for yourself that we drag it right to the reveal. What was the whole thing about?"

What could it possibly mean that we won't know what it's all about until the very last scene? During the events of Star Wars: Rebels, Thrawn had no mercy while chasing the main crew of the show. Throughout his cunning schemes, calculated efforts, and his deep knowledge of his enemies, the Grand Admiral was always one step ahead of the brave heroes. Since most of the main characters from the animated series have been cast with live-action counterparts for Ahsoka, it looks like Filoni is actively developing a sequel to the project that concluded in 2018.

The big mystery surrounding the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn is where he has been all this time. At the end of Rebels, the villain disappears alongside Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) when the purrgil took them into hyperspace after their final showdown. When the mythical creatures were seen during a recent episode of The Mandalorian, fans of the animated show were excited to see another sign pointing at the storylines from Rebels coming over to the live-action television corner of the galaxy far, far away. Since Rebels is set before the original trilogy, and the new series takes place five years after Return of the Jedi, it remains to be seen what the villain has been doing all this time, and if Ezra is still out there somewhere.

Filoni's Influence on George Lucas' Galaxy

Ever since he became involved with the development of The Clone Wars, Filoni has displayed an impressive amount of passion for Star Wars. Years after that show was temporarily canceled, the filmmaker was still working in the franchise through Rebels and The Mandalorian. With a couple of other live-action spin-offs and The Bad Batch, Filoni's mark on the galaxy continues to grow, and since his projects have gained plenty of success and love from the fans, it only makes sense for Mikkelsen to praise his writing. With a theatrical film from Filoni in the works, it remains to be seen just how far the artist will take his characters.

