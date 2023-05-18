Following the Jedi path is not easy, but leaving it after feeling disappointed with it is even harder. That is one of the lessons Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) had to learn over the course of her life, after the Jedi Council turned their backs on her when she needed them the most. The character will now headline her own live-action television series, and the actress knew she had to put all of her efforts in every aspect of her performance. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dawson spoke about the rigorous lightsaber training she had to take on in order to portray the wise warrior:

She is ambidextrous, that was just a lot to kind of own. She's so fierce from the very beginning, It was never a question about whether she is capable. She meets every single match just so head on. There's no hesitancy from her whatsoever, and that's really different from someone who's learning martial arts in their 40s who's trying to protect their face. There was definitely a moment a few months into the training where I just felt it land in my body in a way. I remember when it clicked in where I really felt grounded in her and some of the stuff started feeling more familiar and seamless. That's when I really felt like I locked into Ahsoka.

Ahsoka will go on a very personal journey when her series premieres on Disney+ later this year, hoping to be reunited with old friends as the galaxy enters a new era. During the climatic battle within the final episodes of Star Wars: Rebels, Ezra Bridger (played in live-action by Eman Esfandi) fought against the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Their clash would end suddenly, when the ship they were in was lost in hyperspace forever. But when the dangerous villain is rumored to be lurking in the shadows, Ahsoka couldn't help but feel that her friend must be out there, as well.

The version of the character played by Dawson was introduced during the second season of The Mandalorian, when she was established to be on her quest to find Ezra. When the Force made her meet Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), she immediately felt a connection with the baby he carried due to their Force sensitivity. Ahsoka's training allowed her to read the child's mind, realizing that his name was actually Grogu, a fact that not even Din himself knew. Ever since then, the Mandalorian and the former Jedi have established a cordial friendship, as they worry about the future of their galaxy.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: The 'Ahsoka' Trailer Was Just the Beginning of Lightsaber Action for Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine

When Will Ahsoka Be Released?

While it has been stated time and time again that the spin-off would premiere on Disney+ later this year, an exact release date hasn't been announced by Lucasfilm. A site affiliated to the studio suggested August 31 would be when the hero would return to the platform, but Disney quickly dismissed those rumors and mentioned they don't know when Ahsoka will be released yet. However, late summer looks like the correct release window for now, due to Skeleton Crew's looming launch at the end of the year. It won't be long before an official day is set for audiences to enjoy Ahsoka's latest adventure, set in the timeline established by The Mandalorian.

You can check out Collider's exclusive interview with Rosario Dawson below: