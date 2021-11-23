Ever since Rosario Dawson was revealed to be fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season two, the internet has been awash with speculation as to how Disney might use the character in future live-action works. During the Disney Investor Call 2020 in December last year, Star Wars head Kathleen Kennedy announced two Mandalorian spin-off series': Rangers of the New Republic and, yep, Ahsoka. Little is known about the upcoming series so far. However, in a recent interview with Empire, The Mandalorian co-creator and Ahsoka writer Dave Filoni gave a little insight into the scripting process.

In his own words:

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you. [...] It's something you imagine doing for a very long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it. [...] I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. [...] Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend dimension and depth to what you're doing."

Ahsoka is set to take place in the wider Mandalorian storyline. It's interesting to hear that Filoni has had the plan for the show for years, and that the success of The Mandalorian opened the doors for the character transitioning to screen. That said - we're not sure how well Grogu would take to being compared, yet again, to Yoda.

Just last month, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hayden Christensen would appear in the series as Anakin Skywalker, although plot details for the show remain under wraps. It's an exciting development, nevertheless, for the bastion of fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, in which Ahsoka was a Padawan of Anakin when he was still a Jedi (and, y'know, didn't require a rebreather). You might've heard the sound of scratching heads in certain subsections of the Star Wars fandom, however, because the chronology doesn't seem to add up: Ahsoka is meant to be set five years after Return of the Jedi, so Skywalker - Darth Vadar, of course - should be long dead. Maybe he'll be a force ghost, or something.

Ahsoka is aiming to start production in March of 2022. There is currently no release date. Next month, however, will see the release of The Book of Boba Fett, also on Disney+.

