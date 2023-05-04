A guarantee of Star Wars is that you encounter creatures that will fascinate and delight you. The vast selection of alien beings can range from the vile - looking at you, Jabba - to the adorable (hey, Ewoks! hey-hey Anzellans!), but once in a while, you get something that will melt your heart. And we got that the first time we set eyes on our Baby Yoda. Grogu, the breakout star of The Mandalorian, won the hearts and minds of millions. The little fella, whose identity was kept entirely secret during the production of that show, instantly became OUR baby Yoda the second we laid our eyes on him. Every week that passed, we felt like Werner Herzog when he said "I would like to see the baby."

And now, for the spin-off show, Ahsoka, it looks like they might have done it again, as we meet the Loth-cat. The little furballs, native to the planet Lothal, will play a part in the solo adventures of Ahsoka Tano, and that's allowed the animatronics team at Legacy Effects to create a brand-new puppet for the cast to interact with, according to a new feature by Empire Magazine.

The cast of Ahsoka were filled with glee and child-like wonder when they were asked about working with their furry little companion. “It was real, it was there!” said Mary Elizabeth Winstead – who plays the live-action Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka, while the title character herself, played by Rosario Dawson, was a fan too. "It would snarl and look cute! Really, the detail was next-level." The in-person puppet version of the Loth-Cat also delighted Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who’s bringing Rebels’ Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren into live-action for the first time. “That was my little buddy!” she said. “That cat, the complexity of the design… I mean, it has a real skeleton under there, because that’s how they control such intense facial expressions and everything. Move over Grogu!"

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Dave Filoni Reveals the ‘Rebels’ Episode You Have to Watch Before ‘Ahsoka’

What Story Will Ahsoka Tell Us?

Ahsoka will continue the character's story arc which began when she joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin during the second season of The Mandalorian. She is hunting down Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn, and the show is also set to feature Ahsoka ruminating on her past life as the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker - with Hayden Christensen confirmed to be appearing in the series.

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released at Star Wars Celebration last month, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.