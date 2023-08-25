Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka.

The Big Picture Loth-cats are intelligent and have a deep connection to the planet of Lothal in the Star Wars universe.

In Star Wars Rebels, Ezra Bridger forms a spiritual connection with Lothal's environment and its creatures, including Loth-cats and Loth-wolves.

The Loth-cats and Loth-wolves play a crucial role in helping Ezra and his friends liberate Lothal from Imperial occupation. They are Rebel heroes not to be underestimated.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka reintroduced one of the best Star Wars creatures – Loth-cats, first introduced in Star Wars Rebels. Loth-cats are native to the planet of Lothal, and although in Star Wars Rebels they run around Lothal city’s streets as strays, in the Ahsoka series, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is shown taking care of one of the furry critters as a pet. But Loth-cats do not just exist to purr and meow and look cute; rather, they are very smart, instinctive felines who possess a deep connection to the planet of Lothal.

Loth-Cats Are an Important Part of Ezra Bridger's Story in 'Star Wars Rebels'

In the early seasons of Star Wars Rebels, whilst the young Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) embarks on his Jedi training with his Master Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Kanan encourages Ezra to connect with all manner of living creatures. One particular creature that Ezra attempts to form a connection with is a Loth-cat. It doesn’t end so successfully, because the Loth-cat senses Ezra’s inner turmoil and impatience. But as Ezra matures and refines his skills, he becomes exceedingly attuned to the living Force — and as a native of Lothal himself, he comes to create a deep and spiritual connection with Lothal’s environment and the creatures that dwell within it.

Loth-Cats and Loth-Wolves Have Very Sharp Senses

As Ezra grows up and hones his Jedi skills, his second lightsaber that he constructs is green, and Jedi with Kyber crystals in their lightsabers that materialize in the shade of green are said to have stronger connections with the living Force and the world around them, as opposed to Jedi with blue lightsabers who have more of an aptitude for physical combat. For Ezra, his deep connection with Lothal begins with one Loth-cat, but it then expands to Loth-wolves, whose beautiful and curious demeanor is just as mysterious as the Force itself.

In Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, creator Dave Filoni places a great emphasis on Lothal’s natural habitat, especially the Loth-wolves, who aid Ezra and his family of Rebels in many escapes from the Empire. The Loth-cats and Loth-wolves know of uncharted pathways throughout Lothal and guide Ezra and his friends to refuge in times of need — much like the Crystal Critters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, who lead the remaining members of the Resistance through caves and allow them to escape from the pursuing First Order.

Loth-Cats and Loth-Wolves Are Rebel Heroes, Too

The implementation of Loth-wolves and Loth-cats in Star Wars Rebels helps emphasize the importance of listening to the world around you, and Ezra’s relationship with Lothal’s furry creatures conveys the reward that comes from letting your guard down and being open to all living things. The Imperial occupation of Lothal is lengthy and oppressive, and it destroys an immense portion of Lothal’s natural environment, but the Empire’s arrogant tendency to underestimate the natural world and the natives that live there is the reason they lose their control over Lothal.

Ezra and his small band of friends, and the even smaller band of Loth-cats and Loth-wolves, liberate Lothal from Imperial occupation. It is no easy feat, and it comes with great loss and even greater sacrifice, but such success is borne from Ezra’s Force bond with the creatures of Lothal. The Loth-cats and the Loth-wolves are true Rebel heroes. Even now, in the Ahsoka series, Sabine’s pet Loth-cat can sense when danger is near. Though they are small and slightly cute and cuddly, Lothal's felines are not to be underestimated.

