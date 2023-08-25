The Big Picture Ahsoka's main quest in the Ahsoka series is to find Ezra Bridger, who disappeared after battling Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The presence of Sabine on Lothal is a testament to the bond she shares with Ezra. The planet holds emotional weight for her and Hera as it is Ezra's home and the place where Kanan sacrificed himself.

Lothal is home to Force-sensitive creatures, like the Loth-wolves, who can communicate with Force users. The characters' connection to the Force and nature plays a significant role in the Star Wars universe.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episodes 1 and 2 The Star Wars universe is back on Disney+ with the release of Ahsoka, a series focusing on the titular character played by Rosario Dawson. During the two episodes that kicked off the story on the streaming platform, the main characters are seen on a planet that is familiar to fans of the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. Lothal appears to be a calm desert world, distant from the upcoming war but still heavily sought after by the remnants of the evil Empire due to its significant natural resources. The Force is strong with the planet, and the creatures that live on it could turn out to be useful as the show marches forward.

Lothal Is the Home Planet of Ezra Bridger in 'Star Wars: Rebels'

The main quest Ahsoka embarks on is her search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), as the Jedi apprentice disappeared during his climactic battle against the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). By the time the plot of The Mandalorian takes place, there are rumors circulating around the galaxy regarding the return of the powerful villain. When Ahsoka hears that Thrawn could be alive, she immediately starts to believe that Ezra can return, too. But she knows that she can't complete the mission alone, which prompts her to start getting the former crew of the Ghost back together.

The fact that Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera (Mary Elizabeth WInstead) find themselves dealing with or living on the planet again is a testament to the history these characters share with Ezra. The Rebels crew became a family over the course of the animated series, and given that Lothal is Ezra's home, in addition to being the place where Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) sacrifices himself for the squad, it adds an extra emotional weight to the beautiful planet. The ways of the Force are mysterious, and if Ahsoka and Sabine believe that their best course of action is staying in Lothal, then that's exactly where they are supposed to be.

Given that one of the main objectives of the Ahsoka series is bringing Ezra home, there's no reason why the meaning of that premise can't be taken literally as well. Ezra's family is coming to get him, allowing them to reunite years after they watch him disappear into hyperspace with the one person who wanted him dead more than anyone else in the entire galaxy. If the heroes manage to rescue the young Jedi, he might be happy to finally be able to return to his home without the Empire watching his back.

Lothal Is Home To Force Sensitive Creatures, Like Loth-Wolves

One of the most important aspects of Lothal introduced in Rebels is the presence of the Loth-wolves, animals that have a profound connection to the Force but also resemble giant versions of the wolves from our planet. If any Force user is able to use their abilities to listen to the surrounding environment, the Loth-wolves will be able to communicate with them, passing down knowledge or advice needed to continue their journey. While the concept seems hard to execute in live-action without explaining in detail what happened during the second half of the animated project, Dave Filoni clearly likes to use elements from his previous narratives in more recent stories.

And demonstrating their peculiar connection to the Force wasn't the only thing the Loth-wolves did in Rebels. Their biggest moment in the series allowed Ezra to communicate with Kanan after his death. When the brave Jedi Knight gave his life to save his friends from the Empire, Ezra lost more than just a mentor, he lost his father figure. But a vision provided by the Loth-wolves gives him the opportunity to run into a giant member of the species, believed to be the spiritual manifestation of Kanan. The mysterious creatures serving as spiritual guides hints that they should be treated with reverence.

Throughout the many stories told in the Star Wars universe over the years, the characters' connection to the Force and nature have always been a highlight, and if Ezra comes back he can use the knowledge of the timeless creatures to his advantage. While the lovely animals haven't been confirmed to make an appearance in Ahsoka, their ancient legacy and their potential as allies of the Rebellion — in addition to the inclusion of Loth-cats — places them in an excellent position to return. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) won't be around to help anyone this time, so it's up to the crew of the Ghost to prevent any disasters from happening.

The Empire Had a Looming Presence on Lothal

While the brave heroes of the Rebellion defeated the Empire during the events of Return of the Jedi, every person who was loyal to Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) wasn't willing to let the legacy of the evil organization go away so easily. The remnants of the army that ruled over the universe for decades got together to work on a very special project that has been teased in The Mandalorian, and Lothal might not be far away from the Empire's grasp. This thread was explained during Rebels run on television, and the planet could become a relevant spot in the future of the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Because of Lothal's rich resources, the Empire decided to build a base on the planet — but there was an even deeper power in play. An abandoned Jedi temple in a lonely area of Lothal contained a portal that gave Force users access to the World Between Worlds, a pocket dimension where people can travel across time and space with relative ease. Ahsoka herself is rescued by Ezra during her duel against Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) thanks to the portal.

People closely involved with the battle of Lothal know that the planet is the place where Ezra and Thrawn disappear. In a story that directly ties with their potential comeback, it would be wise for the main characters of both sides of the conflict to keep their research close to the last place where they were seen. Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) firmly believes that her former ally isn't dead. Could a rematch between the crew of the Ghost and their greatest adversary take place in live-action? Time will tell.