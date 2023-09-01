Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episodes 1 & 2.

The Big Picture Ahsoka faces a difficult challenge in the race to find Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, with enemies like Marrok, a former Inquisitor, making things more difficult.

The Inquisitors were Imperial Dark Side warriors created by Darth Sidious to hunt down surviving Jedi. The order had various members, often former Jedi themselves.

Marrok, the last known Inquisitor, is introduced in Ahsoka, and his presence adds another layer to the theme of the relationship between masters and their apprentices. Some believe him to be Ezra himself, while others believe him to be an adapted version of Galen Marek.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka promise no easy life for the title character played by Rosario Dawson. Not only does she have to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) as soon as possible, but she also has to race her enemies to do it. On the dark side of this race, former Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) follow the orders of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) to make things even more difficult for Ahsoka Tano, even enlisting the help of Marrok, the last Inquisitor.

Marrok has been part of the marketing for Ahsoka since the beginning, with teasers and trailers often showing footage of him dueling Ahsoka Tano in a dark wood, while Shin duels Ahsoka's apprentice, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). While Inquisitors may be nothing new for Ahsoka, this last one appears to pose an interesting challenge for her, especially if we take into account that one of the topics Dave Filoni intends to develop in the series is the relationship between masters and their apprentices.

What Happened to the Inquisitors?

Image via Lucasfilm

The Inquisitors - or "Inquisitorius" - were once an order of Imperial Dark Side warriors that hunted the remaining Jedi that survived Order 66. They were numerous, with big changes in their ranks given that one of them perishing was rather common given the nature of their mission. They often wield two-bladed red lightsabers with a circular hilt that allows them to spin the blades to use for attack or even as a propeller. They were also all clad in black armor and usually wore masks and helmets to create imposing and intimidating figures

The order itself was created by Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) right after the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Galactic Empire and given to Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) for him to train and command. Their headquarters were located in Fortress Inquisitorius on the planet Nur, and their members were often former Jedi themselves, like the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jason Isaacs in Rebels), who used to be a Jedi Temple Guard, or the Tenth Brother, who was once the blind Jedi Knight Prosset Dibs.

Image via Disney+

As part of the Inquisitorius, Inquisitors also had denominations according to their ranks within the order. For example, in Obi-Wan Kenobi, we meet the Third Sister/Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang). Many of them appear in different Star Wars stories and are often vital to the narrative, like the Second Sister/Trilla Suduri (Elizabeth Grullon) and the Ninth Sister/Masana Tide (Misty Lee) in the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which explains some of them being known by their given names too. With Ahsoka's Marrok, it's the opposite: we know his name, but his old Inquisitor designation hasn't been revealed yet.

Around the time A New Hope takes place, the Inquisitorius was all but disbanded, Palpatine himself deeming that their mission was already largely accomplished and that their methods and practices had become obsolete. Not much is known about what happened to the remaining Inquisitors after that, as there wasn't an "Inquisitor purge" like there was with the Jedi (at least not officially) and their members weren't relocated.

Where Does Marrok Fit in ‘Ahsoka’?

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka takes place roughly around 11 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin, as seen in A New Hope), happening in parallel to Season 3 of The Mandalorian. This means it's been more than a decade since the Inquisitorius disbanded, Marrok being the only one whose whereabouts are currently known. We see him working together with Baylan Skoll and his Padawan, Shin Hati, as mercenaries on Morgan Elsbeth's payroll. The official description for Marrok confirms him as having worked as a mercenary after his tenure with the Inquisitorius, but doesn't specify how long that's been.

What's interesting about Dave Filoni introducing the concept of a last Inquisitor in Ahsoka is how well it fits within the scope of the series. These first two episodes talked at length about how masters relate to their apprentices with both Ahsoka and Sabine and Baylan and Shin, but Marrok adds another layer to this idea. As an Inquisitor, he was likely trained by Darth Vader himself in the ways of the Dark Side, although not to the point of becoming an actual Sith. The same thing happened with Ahsoka herself, but on the Light Side: she was trained as a Padawan by Anakin Skywalker, although not to the point of becoming an actual Jedi. In "Toil and Trouble", the second episode of the series, they meet on Corellia when Ahsoka and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) are investigating Morgan Elsbeth's connections to the shipyards on the planet, but we know they are definitely meeting again at least once more, and the prospect of seeing two former apprentices of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader face off is always a very exciting one.

One Major Theory About Marrok Involves Galen Marek

Image via Lucasarts

Theories have been making the rounds about Marrok since before Ahsoka even premiered. Some believe he's Ezra, given Ezra has dabbled in the dark side of the Force in the past. Marrok's name also means "a knight thought to be a werewolf," and the Loth-Wolf is something often associated with Ezra. But the idea of Darth Vader having an apprentice has already been explored before in The Force Unleashed video games, although they aren't part of the official Star Wars canon anymore. This story saw Vader train Galen Marek (Sam Witwer), a young Force user who, as a child, defied the Sith Lord after his whole family was slaughtered.

Vader secretly trained Marek, who took on the call sign Starkiller, until he was redeemed and even started the movement that would eventually become the Rebel Alliance. The theory suggests that Marrok could be an adaptation of Galen Marek given that they are both apprentices to Vader in the Dark Side and that their names sound similar. Currently, little is known about Marrok, other than he is a former Inquisitor. He certainly seems to be more skilled than his counterparts ever were, although not necessarily enough to take on Ahsoka. The only thing we know for sure is that Marrok and Ahsoka, two former students of Anakin/Vader, will eventually clash blades again, and we can't wait to see it.