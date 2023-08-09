The Big Picture Disney+ is offering exclusive early access to Ahsoka merchandise for subscribers, including clothing, toys, and collectibles.

Subscribers can access the merchandise through the shopDisney site or the Shop tab on Disney+ by scanning QR codes or clicking on links.

Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, investigates a growing threat to a vulnerable galaxy in the new show, debuting with a two-episode premiere on August 23.

With just two weeks to go until the premiere of Disney+'s latest installment into the ever expanding Star Wars universe, Ahsoka, the streaming service is celebrating the release of the hotly anticipated new show in style, offering their subscribers exclusive early access to merchandise from the franchise. From August 23 through to the end of the month, fans will be able to purchase a variety of new items via shopDisney, including clothing, toys, and collectibles. Since her debut in the 2008 animated film The Clone Wars, Ahsoka has grown into one of the most beloved characters in the entire Star Wars franchise, with the upcoming show marking her first headline title.

During the early access window, Disney+ subscribers will be able to access the new merchandise either through simply visiting the shopDisney site, or by navigating to the Shop tab within the details pages of the series on Disney+. There, fans will be able to scan QR codes or click on a link that will take users directly to the merchandise on shopDisney. However, be aware that the Shop tab will only be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the US that have been verified as 18 and older.

Once through to the shop, subscribers will have access to new products such as the Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set, as well as the all-new adult and youth Ahsoka fleece and t-shirts. That's not all, as the new collection also includes a Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy, as well as collectibles such as an Ahsoka bust, pin, mug, and more. While the character was initially met with some pushback from fans upon her debut as Anakin Skywalker's immature and inexperienced padawan, Ahsoka soon developed into a force to be reckoned with - one that fans came to love. As one of the most popular modern Star Wars characters, the new Ahsoka merchandise is sure to be snapped up, so grab yours while supplies last!

Image via Disney+

Who is Behind Ahsoka?

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi, as she investigates a growing threat to a galaxy that remains in a vulnerable state following the recent collapse of the Empire. The cast of the upcoming show also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Jedi Ezra Bridger, and the late Ray Stevenson as Sith Baylan. Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, and Lars Mikkelsen also star. The show is directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Filoni also serves as the show's head writer and executive producer, alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is also credited as co-executive producer.

Ahsoka debuts with a two-episode premiere on August 23, exclusively on Disney+.