Natasha Liu Bordizzo, of Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and The Society, has been cast in a lead role in Disney+’s Ahsoka. According to the exclusive from Deadline, Bordizzo will likely be playing Sabine Wren, a character from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Bordizzo will star opposite Rosario Dawson, who will be starring as the title character.

The series comes after Dawson made her debut as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, as the show integrated live-action versions of animated characters into the Star Wars television world. The new series will be written by Dave Filoni, and produced by Filioni and Jon Favreau.

Sabine Wren was voiced by Tiya Sircar on Star Wars Rebels. Sabine Wren is a 16-year-old Mandalorian who was a former bounty hunter. Sabine is a graffiti artist, as well as a master of weapons and explosives. There were rumors earlier this year that Ahsoka was looking for an actor to portray Sabine, and it looks as though the production has found their choice with Bordizzo. Bordizzo has appeared in The Greatest Showman, Guns Akimbo, and most recently provided the voice of Li Na for Wish Dragon.

Ahsoka is aiming to start production in March of 2022. In addition to Dawson, the series will see Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Ahsoka is just one of many Star Wars series on the way to Disney+, as next month will see The Book of Boba Fett. Also expected in 2022 are Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, and Andor, which will see the return of Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Still reportedly in the works are The Acolyte, Lando, and Rangers of the New Republic, in addition to the third season of The Mandalorian.

There is currently no release date yet for Ahsoka.

