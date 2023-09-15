Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka

We've known that the New Republic is terrible for a long time, but Ahsoka Episode 5 takes them to a new low. Week after week, the new galactic government just keeps on finding new ways of letting us down and, this time, they did it by going after Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) instead of, say, the actual villains of the series. The two heroes did break the rules, but it's alarming how the New Republic keeps ignoring warnings about an imminent Imperial resurgence while patting themselves on the back for how peaceful they are.

In the previous episode, "Fallen Jedi", Hera ignores the orders of the New Republic and gathers a small squadron to go with her to Seatos and help Ahsoka and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in their attempt to stop the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Now, the New Republic does go to Seatos — but to stop Ahsoka and Hera and punish them for disobeying orders. Ahsoka goes off with the purrgil to another galaxy, but Hera and her squadron are bound to endure punishment, so what's really going on with that?

Mon Mothma Leads the New Republic as Chancellor

Image via Lucasfilm

The New Republic is the political regime into which the Rebel Alliance evolved after their victory at the Battle of Endor in 4 ABY, as seen in Return of the Jedi. This was seen as a natural next step for a movement that sought to depose the tyrannical Empire, and their mission was even stated in their official name — the Alliance to Restore the Republic. The name "Rebellion" gave its members a sense of self-righteousness for fighting the ruling fascist authority and brought together beings from all over the galaxy and all political stances during the Galactic Civil War, from the most radical — like Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) — to more idealist ones, like the New Republic's current Chancellor, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

In Andor, we see how these leaders created what ultimately became the Rebellion, and how they set aside their differences for the common goal of restoring freedom to the galaxy. We see how Luthen has no expectation of ever surviving the war, how Saw's paranoia sets him as a danger even inside the Rebellion, and how Mon Mothma sacrifices even her family in the name of the Rebellion. These people were the de facto ideological creators of the movement and, despite their differences, balanced each other out in the end. Unfortunately, as it happens in war, not all of them make it to the end; we don't know Luthen's fate yet, but he isn't in anything after Andor, Saw dies on Jedha during Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, leaving only Mon Mothma to lead the Rebellion and its transition into the New Republic.

As we've mentioned, Mon Mothma is an idealist. This works, as long as there's a debate with diverging stances to ensure the ideal way is indeed the best way to go. Even in the Clone Wars, she was part of the opposition to Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and had other moderate names fighting beside her in the Galactic Senate, like Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), as seen in Revenge of the Sith. Those two were also opposition, but not necessarily idealists. Padmé was never afraid to take arms whenever needed, and Bail always trusted the Jedi to the point of orchestrating the survival of many of them. But, again, they also didn't make it to the end of the Rebellion, so the idealist Mon Mothma was left ultimately alone to decide how best to guide the galaxy in a new era of democracy.

There's nothing wrong with being an idealist, and we know Mon Mothma is an iron-willed leader who inspired and led the Rebellion to victory. However, after the goal of the movement was achieved, she remained an idealist and showed a lack of practical vision about government. The intentions are the best, like reintegrating former Imperial officers with the Amnesty Program and starting the demilitarization of the galaxy to take it back to how it was before the Clone Wars. The problem is, there is no going back to that. People are indeed tired of war, but two galaxy-wide conflicts change the nature of power in a way that seems beyond her vision.

How Do Governments Like the New Republic Fail After Overcoming Authoritarianism?

Image via Lucasfilm

Having an idealist in power is better than any fascist regime that could assume authority. If seeing the New Republic falter leads you to the thought process of, "I'm starting to wish the Empire had won," that should always be a hard pass. Of course, Star Wars is fictional and the New Republic's behavior serves the purpose of making room for the rise of the First Order in the years of the Sequel Trilogy, so there's no actual danger in that line of thought, but it does show that there are people out there who see those as two sides of the same coin — which they aren't, because fascism isn't in any acceptable currency — and that's a problem.

Every country that has ever experienced dictatorship understands the blueprint of what is happening with the New Republic, and it's nice that Dave Filoni had this kind of insight, because Star Wars has always been highly political. Actually overcoming the fascist regime seems like it should be the most difficult part, but it's actually the aftermath, because those regimes leave deep marks in their occupational territories — wounds that are extremely difficult to heal. There are always people nostalgic for authoritarianism, claiming it was better back then, but the current "peaceful" government doesn't take seriously because, who would really prefer a dictatorship, right? Coming after an authoritarian regime gives any government the impression of holding the ultimate moral high ground, and the New Republic is a little delusional about this after defeating the Empire. They seem to think they are morally infallible (and maybe even literally, too) and that they are justified in everything they do because of it. Two veterans talking about an Imperial resurgence is not only nonsensical for them, but also bad for how the government looks.

What Does the New Republic Gain By Punishing Hera?

Image via Disney+

Of course, Ahsoka and Hera did break the rules. Disobeying direct orders incurs punishment regardless of who does it — even if the orders don't make any sense. We've seen Hera have meetings with New Republic leadership, and even Mon Mothma herself, to warn about the risk of an Imperial resurgence with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, only to be vehemently denied by Senators like Hamato Xiono (Nelson Lee). As Chancellor in an actual democratic Senate, Mon Mothma is still subject to the majority of votes in the House to keep her position, so now she's back to being a politician — not necessarily a leader — which is why spineless figures like Xiono have to be part of her entourage when dealing with subjects such as the possibility of an Imperial resurgence. Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) mentions to Hera that "Senator Organa can only cover for so long" in a clear reference to Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), now a Senator like her mother Padmé, too. Leia is a voice of reason, but she's clearly a minority by what Captain Teva says, and is also bound to be discredited by people like Xiono for holding that the New Republic should fight to keep the galaxy safe and free instead of just letting systems fend for themselves, as is shown in Claudia Gray's novel, Bloodline.

It's terrible for a government that has just overthrown a fascist regime to even consider that it may come back, especially this soon. The New Republic is still young, but they are the ruling government, and to be threatened like this so soon after coming into power brings a lot of discredit and distrust among the electorate. This is why they rush to Seatos with a small fleet to stop Hera and Ahsoka instead of mobilizing effort to actually investigate their reports and see for themselves. No one wants another war, that's obvious, but saying that doesn't necessarily mean one is keeping the peace, and, if even Leia has been covering for them in the Senate, Ahsoka and Hera are surely making some noise. For spineless bureaucratic politicians such as Xiono and the rest of the New Republic leadership, it's easier to quiet the noise than risk being proven wrong, and no amount of covering up by Leia or interceding by Mon Mothma will change that.