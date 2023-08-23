Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episodes 1 & 2.

The Big Picture Ahsoka, the new Star Wars series, is full of impactful reveals and answers to long-standing questions, tying together different aspects of the Filoni-verse.

The Nightsisters, an all-female order of Force-sensitive people, were a vital part of the Filoni-verse, with connections to The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and now Ahsoka.

Morgan Elsbeth, a Nightsister who appeared in The Mandalorian, played a significant role in facilitating the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and has a tragic history tied to the Nightsisters' downfall.

We've waited years, but Ahsoka is finally here — and it's not holding back. Right in its premiere, the new Star Wars series came full of impactful reveals and answers to a few questions a lot of us had. For example, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) was once a Nightsister of Dathomir. Her kind was once a vital part of the so-called Filoni-verse, as its creator, Dave Filoni, worked directly with George Lucas to create most aspects of this corner of Star Wars, the Nightsisters, and their tragic history being one of them. Their ties go the way back to The Clone Wars and Rebels, and now Filoni ties it all together again.

We first met Elsbeth when she was the Magistrate at the citadel of Calodan in "The Jedi," the fifth episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. She was already working to facilitate the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) as heir to the Empire, but her plans were thwarted by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder). Her hold on the citadel did feel a little eerie, even if she did have the aid of her droid platoon. Now it all makes sense.

Who Are the Nightsisters of Dathomir?

For those who have watched The Clone Wars and Rebels, the Nightsisters and their homeworld of Dathomir are familiar, and they were also mentioned in The Book of Boba Fett as well as in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. They were an all-female order of Force-sensitive people (mostly Dathomiri Zabraks) who tapped into the Force. Although powerful, they were always rather closed-off, remaining mostly on Dathomir because of the planet's magical ichor, a permanent green mist that was the source of their power. During the Clone Wars, though, they did have a brief expansionist period, even establishing a stronghold on the planet Arcana, as seen in Ahsoka.

Apart from Morgan Elsbeth, the most famous Nightsister is Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), a Dathomiri Zabrak who briefly apprenticed under Count Dooku (Corey Burton), but eventually returned to her homeworld to rejoin her sisters after being betrayed by him. During her apprenticeship, she wreaked havoc on the Republic Army, but Dooku's wrath led to the Separatists turning on the Nightsisters and sending General Grievous (Matthew Wood) to Dathomir to wage war on them. Their downfall is one of the saddest arcs of The Clone Wars, as they are the victims of genocide. After this, Ventress also briefly worked with Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) herself after she left the Jedi Order, but would eventually perish in the waning years of the Clone Wars, as seen in the novel Dark Disciple.

Although the Nightsisters themselves were all women, Dathomir also had male inhabitants, the most famous being Maul (Ray Park/Sam Witwer). In the comics Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir, it's revealed that he was, in fact, the son of Talzin (Barbara Goodson), the leader of the Nightsisters, which explains how he and his brother Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) were so powerful in the Force. There were clans of male Zabrak on Dathomir who served the Nightsisters, but, as far as power and Force-sensitivity go, they were exclusive to Maul and the Nightsisters.

Apart From Ventress and Elsbeth, Are There Other Nightsisters Around?

Unfortunately, only seven of the Nightsisters are known to have survived the massacre, including Asajj Ventress, Morgan Elsbeth, and Merrin (Tina Ivlev), a Nightsister who we meet in the game Jedi: Fallen Order. Although usually seen to be evil, Ventress and Merrin are examples that the Nightsisters are not inherently so. Their power (which they call "magick") is commonly associated with the Dark Side, but it's actually connected to the magical ichor of Dathomir, which they manipulate through the Force to conjure things seemingly out of thin air and even perform healings.

In Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) displays a lot of content toward Elsbeth after she reveals herself as a Nightsister, but that's mostly because he used to be a Jedi before the rise of the Empire. For all their bravado about being guardians of peace and justice, the Jedi were also highly intolerant towards those who used the Force in different ways than they did, leading to inevitable animosity between those two groups. They frequently call the Nightsisters "witches" as a way of demeaning their abilities and highlighting the "wickedness" in their ways, but, as we've seen, the Nightsisters were never inherently evil.

What Do We Know About Morgan Elsbeth So Far?

What is definitely interesting about Morgan Elsbeth is the fact that, as far as the current Star Wars canon goes, she isn't a Zabrak, but Human. Dathomiri Zabrak women usually have white skin, making them immediately identifiable. Also, they don't have horns, as opposed to Zabrak men. But Elsbeth being a Nightsister, even if Human, makes sense if we take into account her prowess as a warrior, as well as the markings on her forehead and the way she dresses, very reminiscent of Merrin's style.

Back in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka mentions in "The Jedi" that Elsbeth saw her people be massacred during the Clone Wars, but never specified which people she belonged to. Indeed, the Nightsisters of Dathomir were victims of massacre and genocide during the Clone Wars, a detail probably left open to be further developed now in the Ahsoka series. What we also know is that Elsbeth used her anger at losing her sisters to fuel her efforts to help build the Imperial Navy. Although not confirmed, it was probably during this time met Grand Admiral Thrawn and they established their partnership. In Calodan, Elsbeth's droids bear the sigil of Thrawn's Seventh Fleet, and she is now leading the efforts to bring him back, so it's safe to say they do go way back.

In the second episode of Ahsoka, we find out one of Elsbeth's factories was on Corellia, a planet that used to serve as one of the main shipyards for the Empire (as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story) and is being repurposed by the New Republic at the time of the series. Even years after the fall of the Empire, she still has control of her factories over there. While Ahsoka herself understands greed to be the reason the shipyard workers kept their loyalty to the Empire, we now know it may well have been good old Nightsister magick.