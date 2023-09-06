The Big Picture A new poster for Ahsoka has been released, spoiling episode four's big cameo: Anakin Skywalker.

The World Between Worlds introduces time travel in the franchise, suggesting audiences should expect more unconventional elements.

Ahsoka's quest to find Ezra is based on the assumption that his alliance with Grand Admiral Thrawn could mean his survival and potential rescue.

Ahsoka is the latest Star Wars live-action television series to premiere on Disney+, continuing the journey of the character that was introduced in the animated project titled The Clone Wars. When she was a young girl, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) became Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) padawan in order to give the Jedi Knight a more centered sense of responsibility. But even if the characters managed to develop a deep bond, they had always been seen together in animated projects, until now. The latest episode of the live-action series created by Dave Filoni allowed the characters to have their first interaction in a story that wasn't animated, and Christensen was back in the role.

A new poster released by the streaming platform spoiled the fact the actor once again portrayed Skywalker in the fourth episode of the series. Thanks to the World Between Worlds, the Jedi Knight was able to connect with his former padawan for a short period of time, before he had to come back to where he came from. The dimension was introduced in Star Wars: Rebels, and it is capable of transporting people and objects across time and space. While the idea of time travel had seemed to be out of place for the franchise set in the galaxy far, far away, it looks lie Ahsoka is warning audiences to get used to it.

The series itself is about finding Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) after he disappeared during the final episodes of Rebels. Since rumors about the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) had been circulating the galaxy, Ahsoka believed this could mean Ezra was alive. The idea behind Ahsoka's quest is based around the fact that Ezra was fighting against Thrawn when they were both dragged into hyperspace, meaning that if one of them had found their way back, it could mean that the other one could also be rescued.

The Student Becomes the Master

Since the series takes place decades after Ahsoka was Anakin's padawan, it's now her turn of passing down her knowledge to someone else. Ever since Ezra disappeared, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) has been feeling devastated and unable of accomplishing any of the targets she had in mind. Ahsoka's Jedi training could be the answer she needs, as it could provide her with the physical and emotional tools she needs to help the other characters in the show in their quest to find their friend. It remains to be seen if they will get to Ezra in time, or if Thrawn will rule over the galaxy.

