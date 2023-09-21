The Big Picture Grand Admiral Thrawn returns in live-action for the first time in the latest episode of Ahsoka, accompanied by his right-hand man Enoch and the powerful Nightsisters.

Ahsoka is on a mission to reunite her found family while stopping the Empire from regaining power, seeking out Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The ongoing narrative in Star Wars live-action TV shows is leading toward a theatrical movie directed by Dave Filoni, which will potentially bring together major heroes and villains to confront the Empire's comeback.

The Star Wars franchise has seen the return of one of its greatest villains in the form of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who was seen in live-action for the first time during the latest episode of Ahsoka. Lucasfilm has released new posters from the series, featuring the smart military leader, a couple of his allies, and the hero Ahsoka has been searching for this whole time. One of these secondary characters is Enoch (Wes Chatman), Thrawn's right-hand man who wears a unique golden mask over his face. Another poster has Nightsisters The Great Mothers front and center, with the powerful witches ready to help Thrawn in his great comeback. And the final poster shared by the studio this week is none other than Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) himself.

Ever since Rosario Dawson made her debut as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano during the second season of The Mandalorian, the character was already looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn. If there was a possibility for the former Imperial leader to still be alive, Ahsoka thought that Ezra could have also walked away from the fateful confrontation seen during the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels. That's how Ahsoka's quest would begin across this new stage of her life, trying to reunite her found family while preventing the Empire from returning to its former position of power.

Thanks to the relentless will of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra has been located, but Thrawn was also allowed to escape his exile. The Nightsisters of Dathomir had used their magic to help the Grand Admiral with planning his return to his home galaxy, but it was Sabine's choice to hand over the coordinates of his location to the remnants of the Empire that ultimately allowed the villain to be found. She didn't mean to unleash evil in the galaxy — she was just a young person looking for the only friend who ever made her feel like she was at home.

The Future of 'Star Wars'

Image via Disney+

Every season of television that continues this narrative introduced during the first season of The Mandalorian is building up towards a theatrical movie directed by Dave Filoni. Announced at this year's Star Wars Celebration Europe, the upcoming film is set to bring the storyline to a close, and will potentially feature the major heroes and villains seen in projects such as Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett. The Empire is trying to make a comeback, and there's only a small group of brave individuals preventing it from doing so.

The Ahsoka finale hits Disney+ on October 3. You can check out the new posters below: