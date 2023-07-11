Ahsoka has been a long time in the making. Despite a mixed reception to her debut in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the character steadily became a favorite among fans of the franchise. Now, fifteen years after her first appearance, and three years after her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the character is finally taking center stage in her own headline series. Ahead of the show's two-episode premiere on August 23, a new poster for Ahsoka has been released, giving fans a new look at Rosario Dawson in the role.

Set following the collapse of the Empire, Ahsoka chronicles the story of former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The character was first introduced as Anakin Skywalker's padawan in Clone Wars, going on to appear in shows such as Star Wars Rebels and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as a voice-over cameo appearance in Rise of Skywalker. The upcoming show however, will mark the beloved character's debut solo outing, with a newly released featurette detailing Ahsoka's long journey to this point. So long is that journey that co-creator Dave Filoni revealed he had been planning for an Ahsoka-focused project since before even The Force Awakens. On the character's headline debut, Filoni said “the biggest challenge was, there’s a whole bunch of audience that know her, and a whole bunch that don’t. She has one foot in the Star Wars that a lot of people know because of her connection to Anakin, and yet she’s all new and can go in her own direction, in her own way. I think that makes her an interesting bridge between what came before and what’s really possible."

Joining Dawson in the cast of the series is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi as young Jedi Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Sith Baylan, and Ivanna Sakhno in an undisclosed role. Reprising her role as Mon Mothma, Genevieve O'Reilly joins the cast, alongside Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, and Lars Mickelson. Behind the camera is Filoni as writer and showrunner, alongside Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy who serve as producers. While the show is currently billed as a one season miniseries, should Ahsoka be a hit, it's possible the show could see another season - as was the case with Marvel's Loki.

Image via Disney+

What's Next for Star Wars?

The show is the latest addition to Disney+'s ever-expanding catalog of Star Wars content, while the franchise continues its big screen hiatus. Fans can expect to travel further yet into a galaxy far, far away on the streaming service, as Ahsoka will be followed by other Star Wars titles such as Skeleton Crew from Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), as well as the Jude Law-starring The Acolyte which will follow the Sith in a story set 100 years before the events of the prequels.

Ahsoka will hit finally hit screens with a two-episode premiere on August 23 exclusively on Disney+. You can check out the poster, and the new trailer for the hotly anticipated new show below: