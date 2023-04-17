Anyone who attended Star Wars Celebration Europe in London would have seen first-hand the sheer wonder of Star Wars, particularly in terms of costume and set designs. From panels with costume designers, to full-scale models of AT-STs and even smaller versions of the acclaimed 'Volume' virtual sets, the care and craft put into constructing a galaxy far, far away would leave even the most hardened cynic impressed.

The quality of design on display on set was also not lost on the creative forces involved in the making of Star Wars media, particularly Ray Stevenson who appeared as part of the cast to hype up the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka on Saturday morning.

Stevenson will appear in the series as Baylan Skoll, one of the primary antagonists of the show, who is seen dueling Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano in the teaser trailer for the series which was shown to the crowd. Skoll is a user of the Dark Side of the Force, wielding an orange-red lightsaber and even having his own apprentice in the shape of Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati.

Ray Stevenson Couldn't Believe the Scale of The Production Design on Ahsoka

Stevenson caught up with Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub in the interview room following the showcase for Ahsoka, which was met with a rapturous reception, and went into great detail when he was asked about what had surprised him most about being on a Star Wars project, heavily praising the design team for their collaboration and the lengths which they go to make sure the world feels as real as possible.

"I think the vision and complexity, and the newness that’s being given to this is what surprised me. The new scale, there’s a certainly scale to Ahsoka and everyone involved feels like there’s a bit of pixie dust sprinkled on this one. I remember walking on set and wondering who designed this? Who constructed this? And everybody brought their A-game. The costumes were works of art. Shawna (Trpcic), the head of the wardrobe department, I turn up and there’s this amazing costume. I had some ideas, and next thing I know Dave has said ‘I love it’, and they incorporate it into five different costumes. And it’s all hand-stitched, the enthusiasm that’s gone into it all, the collaborative nature of it is what’s breathtaking. It makes you wonder just who the people are that coming up with this."

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released at Star Wars Celebration, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023.