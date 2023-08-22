The Big Picture Streaming platforms like Disney+ are experimenting with different release strategies to create true event television and build a sense of community among viewers.

The traditional model of weekly episode releases at prime time has been successful for popular series like Lost and Game of Thrones, creating a shared viewing experience for audiences.

By moving Ahsoka to a Tuesday evening release, Disney+ is embracing the concept of event television and potentially turning its biggest franchises into weekly events, connecting struggling IPs with audiences.

Streaming emerged with the promise of getting rid of some of the worst aspects of television, such as invasive ads shoved between scenes and the inability to catch up with your favorite show if you happened to miss an episode. However, in the process, streamers also replaced event television with binge-watching, ignoring how TV shows have always helped to build communities by allowing people to share an experience. While Netflix dominated the streaming market, it seemed like event television was destined to die. Fortunately, new players are pushing for different release strategies, with HBO, Showtime, and Paramount overlapping streaming and broadcast windows for some of their most successful titles. Now, with Disney+ moving Ahsoka to Tuesdays evenings, the House of the Mouse could turn its biggest franchises into weekly events. That would be a welcome strategy to help struggling IPs connect with audiences.

Disney+ Is Still Experimenting with Release Strategies

Image via Disney+

While Disney owns many profitable IPs, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become the company’s primary breadwinners in the past decade. So, once Disney+ went online in November 2019, it was clear that the streaming service needed to invest in original productions set in a galaxy far, far away, or featuring Earth’s mightiest defenders. Yet, since it’s impossible to release new high-budget movies and TV shows every month to keep the audience engaged, Disney+ opted for a weekly episode release since the beginning of its service. That’s the perfect way to stretch miniseries as long as possible, keeping subscribers returning for more week after week.

Being a new service, Disney+ also decided to avoid competition by choosing Wednesdays as the weekday for new Star Wars and MCU episodes to drop. Other streaming services, especially Netflix, had already established Thursdays and Fridays as the days to release whole seasons to binge, which might explain Disney+’s choice to avoid constant competition. So far, Disney+ has remained relatively consistent with the release of its most anticipated shows. Still, in the past years, the streamer has been experimenting a little with release windows, indicating a desire to change strategy and draw more attention to its main properties. That makes sense since both the Dave Filoni corner of the Star Wars universe and the MCU have been losing some steam.

Last year, Disney+ pushed She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to a Thursday release so that the MCU series wouldn’t clash with Andor. Speaking of Andor, Disney+ helped the TV show make a bigger buzz on its premiere by releasing the first three episodes simultaneously. Something similar also happened with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which had its first two episodes released on Friday, May 27, as part of 2022’s Star Wars Celebration, before returning to its regular Wednesday schedule. Not every Disney+ decision has favored big events, though, as the upcoming MCU show Echo is set to drop its entire season at once on November 29. The lesson here is that Disney+ is still finding its footing regarding public engagement, and we might see many more experiments before the streamer sets a clear release strategy. Still, bumping Ahsoka from Wednesday to a Tuesday evening window is the most exciting development yet, as Disney+ might be finally embracing actual event television.

‘Ahsoka’ Might Help Disney+ to Release True Event Television

By releasing episodes weekly, Disney+ has always ensured fans would be discussing the latest events of their favorite franchises in the same week. However, since Disney+ episodes traditionally release at 3 AM ET, each spectator watches new episodes at a different moment. Hardcore fans go to bed later than usual to see new episodes as soon as possible and avoid spoilers. At the same time, everyone else tries to find a window between work obligations and everyday chores to watch the latest episode. So, while weekly releases help to keep the focus on particular episodes, so far, Disney+ failed to create actual television events.

From Lost to Game of Thrones, some of the most influential series ever own part of their success to releasing weekly episodes on prime time. Most people return home from work, school, or college in the early evening, which means there are a couple of hours after dinner when family and friends will most likely sit down to spend time together in front of their TV. If a good show releases new episodes in this window, TV becomes part of our weekly schedule, offering a set date to share a unique viewing experience with other people. It’s not just about spending time with loved ones, as there's something magical about knowing thousands or even millions of people are watching the same episode at the same time. That’s probably because the certainty of shared experience helps create a sense of community that's more than often lost in the digital age, with companies tailoring every product according to individual preferences. Yet, as The Last of Us has recently shown us, audiences still urge for event television, so it's about time Disney makes something similar to Star Wars, one of the franchises with the biggest and most engaged fandoms in history.

Ahsoka’s new release schedule might also tease that other shows could get the prime-time treatment. Next year, we’ll probably get Season 2 of Andor, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte, all Star Wars shows that could become the next event television obsession. But before that, Disney+ could also try out Ahsoka’s formula with Loki, a highly popular MCU show that’s returning for Season 2 on October 6, a Friday. That already indicates Disney wants people to have the time to savor each episode of Loki instead of quickly watching it in the middle of the week. By giving Loki a prime-time release window, Disney+ could turn the show into the biggest MCU event since the end of the Ifinity Saga. That would be a wise strategy, as Marvel Studios is currently taking a step back to rethink its TV strategy, with supposedly fewer seasons coming out in the following years. So, since Disney+ will have less MCU content being dropped on the streamer, it’s better to make the most of each episode by giving them a special place on people’s agenda.

There’s still no word from Disney about other series following in Ahsoka’s footsteps. Still, the show's release in prime time signals an exciting shift for Disney+ shows. It will all come down to audience engagement, and Disney will need a few weeks to know if the strategy pays off. Still, we’ll all be together in front of our TVs when Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ this Tuesday at 9 PM ET, which is already a massive win for the streamer.