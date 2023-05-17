Be prepared to return to a galaxy far, far away, when Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ later this summer. Rosario Dawson will come back to the role she has played in different projects set in the franchise, in a new adventure that will continue the story of a fan-favorite animated series. The first trailer for the project was released during last month's Star Wars Celebration, giving audiences their first look at the highly-anticipated show.

Ahsoka was first introduced during the Clone Wars animated series, where she was placed by Anakin Skywalker's (Matt Lanter) side as his brand-new padawan, and voiced by Ashley Eckstein. Over the course of the years, the young apprentice became a mature, powerful hero, staying away from the ideals of the Jedi due to the corruption that led to their downfall. Thankfully, her skills were enough to keep her safe from the Jedi Purge, allowing her to hide from the stormtroopers and Darth Vader long enough to survive the Battle of Yavin. When Disney+ allowed Lucasfilm to produce Star Wars television shows, it was time for the character to make a comeback.

Dawson first played the role during the second season of The Mandalorian, where she crossed paths with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) while he was looking for a Jedi to train his baby. Using her powers, she read the baby's mind to scan his memories, where she realized his name was actually Grogu. The encounter would mark the beginning of a friendship between the Mandalorian warrior and the former Jedi, establishing that they could always count on each other when in danger. And since they both have met Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the past, it looks like a heroic team could be assembled if a major threat was planning to take over the galaxy.

Image via Disney+

The Mysteries From Rebels Are About to Be Solved

Ahsoka's show will serve another purpose, besides expanding the timeline of The Mandalorian, as it will continue the lingering plot lines from Star Wars: Rebels. Ezra (Eman Esfandi) has been missing ever since his climactic battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) when they both disappeared into lightspeed inside a collapsing ship. Ever since then, Ahsoka has been looking for the resurfacing villain to find information about Ezra's potential location. It will be up to the former Jedi and her friends to stop the Empire from coming back before they attempt to take over the galaxy once again.

You can check out our recent interview with Rosario Dawson below: