Less than a week before Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on Disney+, the streaming platform has announced that new episodes from the next Star Wars television series will now premiere on Tuesdays at 6 PM PT. The chapters were previously scheduled to be added to the catalog on Wednesdays, but it appears that the studio will try a different approach for their latest Mandalorian spinoff. The new schedule allows for more engagement surrounding the program to take place at the same time, with previous productions being uploaded to the platform by the time many members of the audience were already asleep.

Even projects set within the Star Wars franchise, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, saw the release of their episodes in the middle of the night when it comes to multiple time zones, meaning that audiences would catch up when they found it most convenient to. But with a more accessible schedule, it's more likely for everyone to tune into the former Jedi's new adventures at the same time, allowing viewers to share their thoughts on social media during the same time frame. It remains to be seen if the new strategy allows the conversation to be focused on the new series, or if the low viewership results of the last season of The Mandalorian will continue with Ahsoka.

In the new show, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) will continue looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) after hearing rumors that the fearsome villain had survived his apparent demise during the final episodes of Star Wars: Rebels. While it is important to prevent Thrawn from allowing the Empire to come back, Ahsoka has another personal reason to find the main antagonist of her series. When Thrawn disappeared, he was fighting against Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi in the live-action show), meaning that if the Grand Admiral survived, there's a chance for the young Jedi to be out there as well.

A Rebels Reunion

Ahsoka and Thrawn won't be the only characters from the animated series to make a comeback in live-action, as several other big names from the galaxy far, far away will make an appearance in the upcoming spinoff. Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) was devastated after Ezra disappeared during the climatic battle, and she will help in any way she can if it means that they can bring him home. The fate of the galaxy will be at stake when Ahsoka faces one of the greatest military leaders the Empire has ever seen.