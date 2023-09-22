Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 6

Ahsoka has shown characters journey great distances to find their lost friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and old enemy, Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). This quest was hinted at before the show even began, with the capturing of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) during Ahsoka's (Rosario Dawson) first live-action appearance in The Mandalorian, and even the Star Wars Rebels epilogue suggesting the journey by showing the animated Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) and Sabine (voiced by Tiya Sircar) set out after the fall of the Empire. Ahsoka recreates this scene in the second episode, "Toil and Trouble," as Ahsoka meets Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) at the mural of the Ghost crew, and they set off to find Ezra and Thrawn.

The newest series finally details the mission to completion, bringing Sabine and Ezra together again in Episode 6, "Far, Far Away," yet, even with so much build-up, the reunion failed to deliver the resonance it deserves. Sabine quickly treks through an unfamiliar planet, stumbling upon a creature that can lead her to her presumed dead friend. When they finally come face to face, Sabine and Ezra instantly resume their old dynamic, doing nothing to catch up on the years they've been separated. Throughout Star Wars Rebels, Sabine and Ezra share an often combative sibling relationship, and while their banter in Ahsoka fits that, it doesn't build on it or show how they have grown. What should have been an emotional moment — for characters and fans alike — seemed almost routine, as the two hug it out and instantly act like the last decade never happened at all.

How Are Sabine and Ezra Reunited in 'Ahsoka'?

In the Star Wars Rebels finale, Ezra (voiced by Taylor Gray) heroically sacrifices himself to rid the galaxy of Thrawn. Afterward, Sabine drops everything, living in his old home and protecting what Ezra dies to save. When Ahsoka suggests finding him, Sabine doesn't hesitate. She jumps on a starship with Ahsoka, willing to do whatever is necessary to locate her friend, even risking Thrawn's return against Ahsoka's advice. Traveling between galaxies was no small accomplishment for Sabine, who arrives as a prisoner, yet when she is released to search for Ezra, it's almost too easy. After one confrontation with the bandits, Sabine encounters a Noti who recognizes the Jedi symbol on her armor and leads her straight to Ezra.

In the Notis' camp, Sabine looks around, but not enough to spot Ezra leaning against one of the houses. When she finally notices him, they gently tease each other and share a hug, but don't do much catching up. Since she last saw him, Sabine watched the Rebels defeat the Empire, began Jedi training with Ahsoka, and witnessed the changes in their galaxy. Meanwhile, Ezra has been exiled from his home and everyone he knows. They should be quick to exchange their stories, yet besides Sabine confirming that his plan worked and Ezra thanking her for finding him, they don't do much catching up. This is partially hampered by Sabine brushing it off. Now that she found Ezra, there's another problem to deal with — how to get home. But she hides the fact that her arrival makes Ezra no less stranded, giving a darker element to their reunion. Certainly, the problem of not being able to leave overshadows the moment, at least for Sabine, but the secret takes away from the sheer joy their reunion deserves.

What Was Sabine and Ezra's Relationship Like Before 'Ahsoka'?

These two characters spent a lot of time together in Star Wars Rebels as the youngest members of the Ghost Crew. Though it seemed there were initially romantic feelings (at least on Ezra's part), they became close friends, settling into a sibling relationship — although some fans maintain that they should be more. Along with the others on the ship, they fought for the Rebellion, specifically defending the planet of Lothal. Growing up in dire circumstances certainly created a bond, and Ezra even describes it in Ahsoka by saying Sabine is like a sister to him. These two didn't always see eye to eye and often spent time arguing or teasing each other. Yet, their continued presence in each other's lives and the innate trust built from fighting side by side resulted in them becoming best friends.

After all, Ezra encouraged Sabine to reconnect with the family from whom she ran away. Sabine has dedicated several years to honoring his sacrifice and finding him, holding on to the message he left her and his lightsaber. They clearly mean a lot to each other, but the reunion doesn't reflect that. Sure, they smile and hug, but it doesn't emit the overwhelming joy of finding someone they never expected to see again.

Sabine and Ezra's Reunion in 'Ahsoka' Falls Flat

While Ezra and Sabine are happy to see each other, the scene doesn't have the emotional impact it deserves. After so many believed Sabine would fail, and she had to side with her enemy, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), to get there, Sabine should be more than simply relieved to find her friend. For Ezra's part, after waiting 10 years, he should be more shocked that Sabine is finally there. Ezra plays it cool, saying he knew she'd come but teasing that it took her long enough. However, his nonchalance takes away from the drama of the reunion. Neither Sabine nor Ezra takes the time to acknowledge the miracle of their meeting. Instead, Ezra suggests they help the nomadic Noti he's living with pack up and move as if they hardly missed each other.

For the audience's part, these two are a known duo, tragically separated. While seeing their relationship unchanged would be fine if it were simply reintroducing Ezra and Sabine in a new era, the reunion needed more than a return to normal after such a long separation. Romantic or not, Sabine and Ezra belong together, and this reunion is supposed to amend a 10-year absence. It's not something to brush off quickly, yet Ahsoka rushed it. The moment should be a huge emotional payoff after a five-episode lead-up, but instead, it falls flat.