Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episodes 1 and 2

The Big Picture Sabine Wren's Force sensitivity is unclear in Ahsoka, as there was no indication in Star Wars Rebels that she had any connection to the Force.

Force sensitivity exists on a spectrum in the Star Wars universe, and Sabine seems to fall somewhere between not having any Force abilities and having a buried connection to it.

Ahsoka's relationship with the Jedi Order and her role in teaching Sabine raise questions about her connection to Jedi traditions and what she would be teaching Sabine.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is officially back in live-action and for her first-ever standalone series, she's bringing with her many fan favorites from Star Wars: Rebels. One of those favorites is Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) - the punk-rock Mandalorian freedom fighter who has since become Ahsoka's...apprentice? Wait, what? Yeah, so apparently, in between the events of Star Wars: Rebels and The Mandalorian Season 2, Ahsoka was teaching Sabine the ways of the Jedi. Don't get us wrong, it makes sense that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren would have a close bond. Star Wars: Rebels literally ended with the two embarking on an adventure to find their lost ally Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and the elusive Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). However, that final scene of Star Wars: Rebels came across more as a partnership than an apprenticeship between the two, making the revelation seen in Ahsoka feel a bit out of nowhere. There are a few reasons why this apprenticeship just doesn't make sense, but one factor reigns chief among them.

Does Sabine Have the Force or What?

The big elephant in the room is this question — Does Sabine Wren have the ability to channel the Force or not? The answer is...we really don't know. We're leaning toward no purely based on the fact that Sabine never exhibited signs of Force sensitivity during her time on Star Wars: Rebels. In fact, there was never even a hint that was the case in the show's entire four-season run.

Granted Sabine did become the temporary wielder of the fabled Darksaber — the unifying unique lightsaber that the first Mandalorian Jedi created. As we know from other Star Wars projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, one does not need to be a Force user to wield the Darksaber, nor do you even need to be a Mandalorian. It's a weapon that requires a lot of skill and training to use, but it still doesn't require any connection to the Force.

It's unusual that neither Ezra nor Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) would have picked up on Sabine's Force connection if it even existed at all. Sabine's dialogue with Huyang (David Tenant) in Ahsoka's second episode also doesn't really clear up anything either. In Huyang's tough love pep talk, he says, "I have known many padawans over the centuries, and I can safely say your aptitude for the Force would fall short of them all." So does Sabine just have a weak aptitude for the Force or just no connection to it at all? As of now, it's still unclear and hopefully Ahsoka answers these questions about Sabine's Force connection in future episodes.

'Star Wars' Has Taught Us That Force Sensitivity Is on a Spectrum

If there is anything that the expanded canon of Star Wars content has taught us, it's that the Force is something that even the wisest individuals in the Star Wars universe don't fully understand. What we do know is that the Force is a lot more complex than just one person has it and another doesn't. Instead, Force sensitivity is a spectrum that affects all individuals in the Star Wars galaxy differently.

On one side, there are your average everyday galaxy-dwellers like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who are not able to tap into the Force or its miraculous abilities at all. On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, there are powerful Force users like Master Yoda (Frank Oz) who are extremely attuned to the Force and can use it to connect with and alter the world around them. There also exist some who don't have any Force abilities but do have some sort of connection to it. A prime example of that is Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Chirrut can't control minds or levitate objects, but he credits his keen fighting abilities despite being completely blind to his unique connection to the Force.

As of now (though the show may expand on this later), it looks like Sabine is somewhere between Han Solo and Chirrut Imwe. She doesn't appear to be able to use any Force abilities, but the dialogue hints between her, Ahsoka, and Huyang seem to imply that there may be some sort of connection buried deep within her. This also wouldn't be the first time that a late bloomer for Force sensitivity has existed in the Star Wars canon, as Finn (John Boyega) also developed a Force connection later during the events of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

Ahsoka's Relationship With the Jedi Order Is Still Unclear

Part of why Ahsoka has become such a beloved fan-favorite figure in the Star Wars universe is that she is a good-hearted Force user who chose not to walk the strict path of the Jedi. While she has always been an ally to the Jedi, she still decides to live by her own code rather than one that is old and antiquated. In fact, she states many times during The Clone Wars and Rebels that she is not a Jedi. The live-action Ahsoka we've spent time with in the recent shows appeared to be consistent with that ideology, with Ahsoka refusing to train Grogu in the ways of the Jedi because she herself is no longer a Jedi.

However, Ahsoka's willingness to continue being Sabine's master raises questions as to how connected to Jedi's traditions Ahsoka still is. It's also unclear what exactly Ahsoka is and would be teaching Sabine. Is it purely combat training involving how to use a lightsaber or are there more philosophical elements involved like how the Force binds and connects the galaxy? Ahsoka finding Huyang continues to raise those questions. Being a droid who has spent centuries teaching Jedi younglings, one would expect him to constantly badger Ahsoka with questions about her Jedi teachings. Perhaps the remaining six episodes of Ahsoka will further expand on Ahsoka and Sabine's connection, or lack thereof, to the Force and the Jedi.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are streaming on Disney+ now.