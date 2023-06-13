Recent teasers for the upcoming Ahsoka series have been packed with interesting details, the most recent one showing Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) igniting a lightsaber and dueling against Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). These videos aren't supposed to show much, so Sabine wielding a lightsaber is something we're supposed to be seeing right now before the show airs on Disney+. For newcomers, this might not mean much, but for those with some familiarity with Star Wars and these characters, it may feel strange to see someone who's not a Jedi with a lightsaber of her own — unless this person is Sabine, then it makes total sense.

Why Does Sabine Wren Have a Lightsaber in 'Ahsoka'?

Sabine is certainly going into battle with a lightsaber, that much is clear, but that doesn't mean necessarily that it's her lightsaber, right? As farfetched as this may sound, in the context of Ahsoka, Sabine is supposed to have the weapon and definitely be fighting with it. To understand why, it's important first to remember that Ahsoka is a direct sequel to the animated series Star Wars Rebels, while at the same time tying up threads from The Mandalorian — and between these two shows, there are lots of threads to be tied.

The lightsaber one, though, leads to another key character in Rebels and in Ahsoka: Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi in live-action, Taylor Grey in animation). When we first meet him, he is a young troublemaker on Lothal who pulls off small schemes and robberies to undermine the Empire's efforts of fully taking over the planet. An orphan, he always sought whatever kind of belonging he could get, and eventually finds a more permanent one when he meets the Phoenix rebel cell. What he doesn't know is that most of the schemes he pulled were only possible because he is Force sensitive, and he starts training in the ways of the Force with one of the leaders of the rebels, Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

Over the course of the series, Ezra grows into a powerful Jedi himself, and the Phoenix rebel cell eventually frees Lothal from the Empire's hold and joins the larger Rebellion that's spreading throughout the galaxy. But before his planet is free, Ezra has to face one last challenge, which is getting rid of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), the officer responsible for keeping Lothal under Imperial rule. Thrawn can't really be defeated, so Ezra works out a plan to kidnap him and jump to hyperspace to the Unknown Regions with his fleet, where they remain lost up until the events of Ahsoka. Before that, though, Ezra gives his lightsaber to Sabine (then voiced by Tiya Sircar), knowing she can make better use of it than him, wherever he ends up.

Sabine Has Lots of Experience in Lightsaber Fighting

It's weird that in the 21st century, people still have to justify where a woman's experience in anything comes from, so before anyone goes calling Sabine a Mary Sue, let's be clear: she has tons of experience in lightsaber fighting from way before she even got Ezra's lightsaber. In fact, she's one of the very few non-Force sensitive people who can fight with one, making her efforts all the more impressive because Jedi and Sith often rely on the Force to foresee the opponents' movements through instinct. Sabine doesn't have this power (not that we know of, at least), relying only on her skill as a weapons specialist — and practice, lots of it.

Sabine has practiced with a different weapon, though. She once had the Darksaber, the ancient Mandalorian weapon that grants its wielder the power to rule over all of Mandalore. To make full use of it, she had to learn how to properly use it in battle and trained with Kanan Jarrus on the ways of plasma-bladed weapons. She got pretty good at it and learned how to conciliate the best of both worlds in her fighting style: a Jedi's skill in handling a lightsaber with a Mandalorian's wide variety of gimmicks to make up for her lack of Force-using abilities. When she started learning, given all the experience she had with weapons, one could see she was a natural already. With training, she can only have gotten better and better.

Her final test to prove her skill with lightsabers comes against another Mandalorian, curiously. The Mandalorian arc in Rebels is one of the best in the series and saw Sabine face off against Imperial Governor and Mandalorian traitor Gar Saxon (voiced by the late, great Ray Stevenson). He wanted the Darksaber and challenged Sabine. That being her chance to free Mandalore from him, she accepted and ultimately beat him. During the duel, the Darksaber changed hands between them, but she defeated Saxon with some help from Ezra, who lent her his own lightsaber. After the duel was over, though, she gave the Darksaber to Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), but we all know how that turned out, unfortunately. We can't know for sure how much practice she got with Ezra's lightsaber since then, but she did get training from the best teachers available to her at that time. So, while not a Force user herself, Sabine is more dangerous to Shin Hati in Ahsoka than most would expect.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo Is Also an Experienced Swordswoman

One of the coolest aspects of Sabine fighting with Ezra's lightsaber in Ahsoka is that her actress, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, is herself an experienced fighter. When she was first cast in action movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, she immediately caught everyone's attention, meaning she would probably make use of her knowledge and skill on set as Sabine. Speaking to Vogue a while back, she revealed that she started learning fighting skills when she was 9, and is now a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and learned sword fighting for the Netflix action movie.

It was first revealed that Sabine would be fighting with a lightsaber back in Star Wars Celebration when footage of her igniting the green-bladed weapon was first shown. Back then, Liu Bordizzo commented on how interesting it was for her to try to balance the Western gunslinger aspect of being Mandalorian with the samurai-influenced lightsaber fighting. So knowing someone with her experience is the one to bring Sabine to the live-action screen is reassuring — because, as we've seen, there are many aspects to the character.

Ahsoka premieres August 23 on Disney+.