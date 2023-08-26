Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 1 & 2.

In what's either eerie coincidence or marketing at its sleekest (or both), 2023 marks fifteen years since Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. For a character with such mileage, Ahsoka's narrative pedigree is just as impressive. The tiny Padawan with a ferocious attitude shaped Star Wars' future through seven seasons of The Clone Wars cartoon, significant guest appearances on Star Wars: Rebels, a novel tie-in, and her live-action appearance in The Mandalorian. The fan-favorite redefined herself as not just Anakin Skywalker's apprentice but the young woman who left the Jedi Order to forge her own path and help catalyze the Rebellion. As of August 2023, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) finally has a series to her name, a distinction that's long deserved and well-earned. Given where Star Wars: Rebels and The Mandalorian left the character, it makes sense for Ahsoka to weave in elements from Rebels. Dave Filoni clearly has plans for his favorite creations. Juggling Ahsoka's story with Rebels' leftover plot threads isn't an enviable position for any writer, but Filoni's track record as a showrunner proves ensemble shows are well within his repertoire. And yet, despite her rich history and tenuous future, the titular character of Ahsoka finds herself instantly upstaged. Ahsoka Tano isn't the most interesting character in her own series — that honor goes to Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren.

Why Is 'Ahsoka's Sabine Wren Such a Great Character?

First introduced as a main cast member in Star Wars: Rebels, Sabine Wren burst onto the franchise scene like none before her. She was a colorful figure figuratively and literally; as Star Wars' first artist, she emblazoned her armor, her stylish short hair, and her dour, gray, war-torn world with unmistakably bold palettes. Even her bombs scattered paint everywhere. Sabine was a clarion call to creative fans and a young woman with bite. She embodied the "rebel with a cause and a witty temper to match" archetype usually reserved for men and endured the most tragic journey of any Star Wars character. The Mandalorian came of age under Imperial dictatorship and carried all the baggage related to that, including haunting guilt over how her idealistic mistakes harmed her notoriously insular people.

That's fertile ground for an actor and intimidating shoes to step into. Not only does Natasha Liu Bordizzo inhabit Sabine so well that the transition between mediums is nearly seamless, but she also makes this vivid character her own from the jump. (Technically, from the speeder chase.) Bordizzo's Sabine is a human firecracker, a walking-talking pyrotechnic with the kind of kinetic energy and prickly wit that's irresistible to new viewers. The first episode of Ahsoka offers both too much exposition and not nearly enough, and the pace is surprisingly frigid — until Sabine. She blithely zips around Lothal while blasting punk rock, defying authority and eschewing her obligations. It's an introduction straight out of J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek film, swapping out a youthful Captain Kirk for a reckless lady with purple-red hair.

Bordizzo's appearance shoots vital adrenaline into the proceedings. Her performance never feels artificial or bogged down by the scripts' oddly contrived conversations. Instead, Bordizzo moves through the conventions of Sabine's larger-than-life world like a human being. Her droll smirks are effortless; her body language alternates between careless lounging and a tense, unsettled energy. She glows with charisma for one minute then conveys tumultuous emotional undertones through a silent, long stare. There, perhaps, lies the magic: Sabine's lackadaisical confidence is beautiful to see, but it's mired in frustrated loss. Rebels fans last saw her embarking on her quest to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Ahsoka's first two episodes reveal the lead-up to that moment. Without a war to fight, Sabine lacks direction. She's restless and guilt-ridden, emotions she's well acquainted with and probably hoped galactic peace would eradicate. There are hints within these initial episodes of Ahsoka's potential character arc, but Sabine's set-up feels as classic a Hero's Journey beginning as Luke Skywalker. Sabine's the one answering a higher call, going so far as to tell Ahsoka 'I'm ready" for both her important mission and her self-discovery. It’s impossible to take your eyes off Sabine let alone resist being drawn into your story regardless of your familiarity with her past.

Witty quips aside, that’s all down to Bordizzo. She understands each scene's tonal needs with an uncanny keenness that elevates the entire series. Ahsoka's three heroines are in a unique acting position, and Bordizzo feels the most at home with her inherited character (although Mary Elizabeth Winstead's underused Hera Syndulla is a bright balm to the soul). Other characters wait in the wings, but the Australian actress is already Ahsoka's breakout performer. Even if the series' lore leaves casual fans confused, those unfamiliar with Rebels will stay for the hypnosis act that is Sabine Wren.

So Far, Rosario Dawson’s Version of Ahsoka Deserves Better

Conversely, Rosario Dawson’s moment in the spotlight suffers from the same creative frustrations that hampered her prior appearances. Dawson clearly channels the mannerisms of her animated counterpart. Every head tilt and quiet smile radiates Ahsoka Tano, albeit a more subdued one. Through no fault of Dawson's, the writing and direction still stifle this Ahsoka's potential. The result is a forlorn, distant figure trapped within a muddled narrative. Children who grew up watching The Clone Wars flocked to Ahsoka's snarky, willful teen demeanor. Older viewers of Rebels fell in love with an adult Ahsoka who was less insouciant but still a hopeful survivor. For many women, Ahsoka Tano was the first female Jedi they saw who enjoyed an active, ongoing story.

If Rosario Dawson's era is an Ahsoka who's lost her way, that's not an inherently flawed arc. It's the set-up that leaves much to be desired. It's also unfair to Dawson, an immensely talented industry veteran and one who's passionate about her role in Star Wars canon. A show named after a captivating character with quirks and nuances aplenty feels like a horse with blinders on both sides, its lead lacking her beloved distinction.

Ahsoka's first two episodes almost position Sabine Wren as the new Ahsoka Tano: the heir to the Rebellion's empire, if you will. Ahsoka as a Padawan was always a stubborn, hotheaded rule-breaker. That demeanor, combined with her courage and empathy, is what resonated with fans in the first place. Sabine's cut from a similar cloth. As foils, the pair are idyllic in theory. Similar people clash as often as opposites do. Yet with Ahsoka's motivations beyond "find Thrawn and Ezra" so hazy, their already confusing dynamic — does Sabine suddenly have the Force? When did they find time to start Jedi training? — lacks weight. Without Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka would be stilted words spoken into slow-moving air. Appropriately enough, Sabine runs away with someone else's series and never looks back, blasting her space rock all the while.