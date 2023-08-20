The Big Picture Sabine Wren found the Darksaber on Darth Maul's home planet of Dathomir and used it to rescue her family and unite Mandalore's factions against the Empire during Star Wars Rebels.

She offered the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, Mandalore's former leader, who initially refused but later accepted it after a period of self-reflection.

The journeys of Sabine and Bo-Katan mirror each other, as both redeemed themselves for past mistakes and found their larger purpose within the Rebellion and Mandalorian culture.

Everybody knows everybody in Star Wars land these days, at least where television's concerned. The cameos seem endless (hi, uncanny valley Luke Skywalker) and the plans for connected stories culminating in blockbuster films remain in play. The third season of The Mandalorian and the new Ahsoka series in particular pull from past projects. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson) got their starts — and met each other — in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the long-running cartoon from George Lucas and Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni. The supporting cast of Ahoska, meanwhile, includes characters from Star Wars: Rebels, another animated Filoni project. One of these characters, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), a Mandalorian warrior, rounds out the "we're all friends" circle: Sabine interacted with both Ahsoka and Bo-Katan during Rebels' four seasons. We know Mandalorians stick together (except when they don't), but beyond that, how are Sabine and Bo-Katan connected? The answer lies in a recognizable piece of Star Wars lore.

How Did Sabine Wren Find the Darksaber?

Image via Lucasfilm

Before Ahsoka, Sabine Wren was one of Star Wars: Rebels' six main characters (voiced then by actress Tiya Sircar) and an early member of the Rebellion. She and her ragtag crew traveled the galaxy destabilizing the Empire, liberating oppressed planets, and fighting an array of enemies: Stormtroopers, ISB agents, Inquisitors, and their ultimate nemesis, the cunning Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, returning to the role for Ahsoka).

An explosives expert with a love for colorful art, Sabine found the Darksaber on Darth Maul's (Sam Witwer) home planet of Dathomir. A tried and true Mandalorian, Sabine was keenly aware of the Darksaber's cultural significance and that Maul had used it to briefly rule Mandalore. Bo-Katan Kryze had overthrown Maul with Ahsoka Tano's help (a period called "the Siege of Mandalore" and depicted in The Clone Wars Season 7), but in Sabine's time, Imperial collaborators controlled her home and oppressed her people. Despite having reservations about assuming all the responsibility the Darksaber entailed, Sabine wielded the blade long enough to rescue her imperiled family and unite Mandalore's scattered factions against the Empire.

How Did Bo-Katan Get the Darksaber From Sabine?

Image via Lucasfilm

Sabine proved herself a capable leader who inspired loyalty, but she knew she wasn't destined to rule Mandalore. Instead, she offered the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, Mandalore's former regent. Bo-Katan refused the younger woman's offer, believing herself unfit to rule again after the Empire staged a successful coup. (As it turns out, this meeting wasn't Sabine's only tie to Bo-Katan. Sabine's mother, Ursa Wren (Sharmila Devar), was a former member of Bo-Katan's group the Nite Owls, and she fought during the Siege of Mandalore.)

After a time of self-reflection, Bo-Katan accepted Sabine's offer and resumed her leadership role with the Darksaber in hand. Without Sabine, it's unlikely the Darksaber would ever have found its way back to the Lady Kryze. As revealed in Seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian, poor Bo-Katan was once again forcibly ousted from command, this time by surrendering the Darksaber to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in a desperate attempt to save Mandalore from a massacre. Because the Darksaber's a legendary symbol shrouded in tradition, splinter Mandalorian factions like Death Watch blamed Bo-Katan for the fall of Mandalore — the blade must be won in combat, not received from a willing party like Sabine or Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). This superstition is why Bo-Katan didn't accept Din's offer of the Darksaber and why Din jumped through logistical hoops to get the saber back in her hands.

The Mandalorian Season 3 marked the third time Bo-Katan assumed control of Mandalore. It's a repetitive storyline, but she deserves a real chance to lead her planet. Hopefully she's still in charge during Ahsoka. Third time's the charm?

Sabine and Bo-Katan’s Journeys Mirror Each Other

Image via Lucasfilm

Although Sabine and Bo-Katan only interact in two Rebels episodes, theirs was a fizzling and fascinating dynamic. The pair were more alike than they realized: headstrong, valiant, flawed, and prone to bouts of unhealthily expressed anger. Those traits aren't necessarily unique to Mandalorian culture, but Sabine and Bo-Katan both redeemed themselves for the naive mistakes of their youth. During her time as an Imperial cadet, Sabine designed a weapon the Empire would later use to kill Mandalorians by the dozens. Sabine destroyed the prototype and rebelled against the Empire, and was subsequently exiled from Mandalore. Therefore, Sabine spent her formative years without a home or friends before forging a new home with the Ghost crew. It took confronting her past through the Darksaber for Sabine to find redemption, healing, and her larger purpose within the Rebellion.

When the Empire uses Sabine's old designs to create a new version of her weapon, resulting in more murdered Mandalorians, she and Bo-Katan clash bitterly. The latter was disgusted that any loyal Mandalorian could make something so dangerous. Her rage only intensified upon discovering Sabine dubbed the weapon "the Duchess" after Mandalore's former Duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves), who happened to be Bo-Katan's murdered sister. (Ouch.) For her part, Sabine accepted the brunt of responsibility and destroyed the new Duchess. As someone who is constantly trying to atone for her own dark past, Bo-Katan realized Sabine's true character and forgave the younger woman's mistakes. As a young girl, Bo-Katan disagreed with Satine's pacifist politics so vehemently, she joined Death Watch and overthrew her sister's rule — leaving room for Maul to stage a coup and murder Satine. Bo-Katan's idealism blinded her to Death Watch's true nature as a terrorist cult. Shaken from her naivety, she spent decades repenting for her lapse in judgment.

Star Wars hasn't reunited Sabine and Bo-Katan since Rebels Season 4. But with the franchise's love for televised cameos, it wouldn't be a surprise for the two to join forces in Ahsoka, a future series, or Dave Filoni's upcoming New Republic film. Mandalorians are stronger together, after all, Darksaber or no Darksaber.