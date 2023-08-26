The Big Picture Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels will finally get to see Sabine Wren, a fierce Mandalorian character, in live-action in the Ahsoka series.

Sideshow is releasing a new figure of Sabine Wren in her full Mandalorian gear, featuring stunning details like her black painted nails.

The inclusion of Sabine in Ahsoka allows for exploring shared trauma and showcasing how she fits into the beloved Star Wars story, creating excitement and attachment among audiences.

Ahsoka is bringing some new characters to the world of live-action Star Wars. They're not new to the franchise as a whole, but fans are going to be meeting some of them for the first time if they didn't go on the animated journeys of Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars: Rebels with Ahsoka. One of those characters just so happens to be Sabine Wren. Played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the series, fans were introduced to her as a Mandalorian who clearly doesn't want to deal with the duties that others are placing on her. She's fierce, angry, and has a loth cat that everyone now wants as a pet.

To celebrate the release of Ahsoka on Disney+ and for fans of Sabine to have a taste of their favorite girl come to life, Sideshow is releasing a new figure of Sabine Wren in her full Mandalorian gear! Currently, we just have a preview for the figure where you can see, in stunning detail, how Sabine's nails are painted black, a nod to the show when she has chipped nails in the first episode and it is beautiful. In the preview, it states that Sideshow and Hot Toys are presenting us with "the Sabine Wren Sixth Scale Figure from the Ahsoka series. This Star Wars collectible will be coming soon to Sideshow." Currently, you can RSVP to receive updates on when this piece is available to pre-order.

This is not the first figure we've gotten from the characters of Ahsoka , Ahsoka Tano herself (played by Rosario Dawson ) has her own figure as well and it is perfect for every Star Wars fan and collector out there. I just need to know whether or not this figure will let Sabine Wren have her cool ombre hair or if she's going to have her short hair.

The Excitement of Sabine

One of the more interesting parts of having Sabine in Ahsoka is getting to not only explore the shared trauma that these women have gone through but showing the world how a character like Sabine functions in the overall story we already know and love. She fit in perfectly in those first two episodes, and it just makes for audiences to get attached to Sabine and our excitement to grow with her each week.

Check out the RSVP page for the brand-new Sabine Hot Toys figure on Sideshow's website now.