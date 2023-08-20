The Big Picture Sabine Wren's potential training as a Jedi in Ahsoka strengthens her connection to her missing comrade Ezra and showcases her determination to honor him.

Sabine taking up the way of the Jedi could further bond the Jedi and Mandalorians together, breaking the long-standing rivalry between the two groups.

Ahsoka becoming Sabine's teacher could help both characters grow and learn from past mistakes, potentially leading to the training of an exceptional Jedi Knight.

When Ahsoka premieres next week, it will bring back multiple characters from Star Wars Rebels to live action - including the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). In fact, Sabine seems to be the character other than Ahsoka who'll take up most of the series' focus, as she is shown to potentially undergo training in the Jedi arts while wielding the lightsaber of her missing comrade Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Sabine taking up the Jedi way is the perfect development - not just for Ahsoka as a series, but with everything she's been through as a character.

Sabine Training as a Jedi Strengthens Her Connection to Ezra

Image via Disney+

Throughout the entirety of Star Wars Rebels, much about Sabine's former life came to the limelight. She was one of the brightest students in the Imperial Academy, yet defected to join the crew of the Ghost when she learned that her research was weaponized against her fellow Mandalorians. She found a de facto family in Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and Zeb Orellios (Steve Blum) — and a kindred spirit in Ezra (voiced in Rebels by Taylor Gray.) Like Sabine, Ezra was a loner searching for purpose after the Empire occupied his homeworld of Lothal. He also found a surrogate family in the Ghost, particularly as Kanan took him in as his Jedi Padawan.

Soon, Sabine would receive instruction from Kanan as well when she found the Darksaber — an ancient weapon that gave its user claim to the throne of Mandalore. First, she had to overcome the guilt of her past actions; Ezra underwent a similar trial as he struggled with the pull of the Dark Side of the Force due to the machinations of Darth Maul (Sam Witwer). Ultimately, Sabine would unite the Mandalorians - especially Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) under her wing. Ezra, in turn, would finally liberate Lothal when he used the Force to send himself and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to a mysterious location.

Once again, Sabine experienced a major loss with Ezra's disappearance. But instead of letting it consume her, she decided to use Ezra's actions as inspiration. She still continues to watch over Lothal, and her taking up Ezra's lightsaber shows that she is determined to honor her friend by any means necessary. What that means for Ahsoka's story - especially since Thrawn is returning after his lengthy absence - remains to be seen.

Sabine Training To Be a Jedi Harkens Back to Mandalorian Lore

Image via Disney

Sabine taking up the way of the Jedi also plays into the long, complicated rivalry between the Jedi Knights and the Mandalorian warriors. The Mandalorian Tarre Vizsla was the first of his kind to be inducted into the Jedi Order, and he was the one who forged the Darksaber. This led to other Mandalorians entering into a war with the Jedi — in fact, their trademark Beskar armor and weapons were crafted to battle Jedi. However, over the years this rivalry has shown signs of softening. Ahsoka was able to work with the Mandalorians to retake their homeworld during the final stretch of the Clone Wars, while Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has taken the Force-sensitive infant Grogu under his wing.

Sabine becoming a Jedi herself only serves to further bond the Jedi and the Mandalorians together while playing into the grand plan that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni has for the Star Wars franchise. Filoni worked on Star Wars Rebels as well as its predecessor Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and was responsible for co-creating Ahsoka with George Lucas himself. He's also been instrumental in the live-action side of Star Wars, serving as an executive producer on The Mandalorian as well as The Book of Boba Fett. All of that work is set to culminate in a feature film; why not go for broke and have the Mandalorians and Jedi bury the hatchet in order to stop Thrawn' schemes — especially since Filoni has said he wants to find "moments that define an era?" It would even make sense for Sabine and Djarin to lead this effort, as they've actually encountered Jedi before.

Ahsoka Training Sabine Could Break A Longstanding Jedi Tradition

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka becoming Sabine's teacher isn't a totally unexpected development. She's done it before; in Rebels, she helped Kanan & Ezra to overcome their doubts and get in touch with the Force, and in The Mandalorian, she revealed the true nature of Grogu's past to Djarin. Such insight has come from her travels across the galaxy, as well as her break from the Jedi Order when she was wrongly accused of trying to bomb the Jedi Temple during the Clone Wars. It's that kind of insight that Sabine might need to combat a foe like Thrawn, and it could help Ahsoka avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

The Jedi Order's dedication to its code of ethics led to a certain inflexibility that plagued generations. Ahsoka's former master Anakin Skywalker was seduced by the dark side of the Force due to this, becoming the Sith Lord Darth Vader. Years later Anakin's son Luke would attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order — only to see it all fall apart after a misunderstanding with his nephew Ben Solo. Ben became the dark warrior Kylo Ren while Luke cut himself off from the Force in shame, exiling himself to a planet island. Ahsoka is different - she isn't a Jedi, but she also isn't a Sith either. This was referred to as being a "Grey Jedi" in the old expanded canon of Star Wars, due to the moral flexibility such a code allowed. In Ahsoka's case, she more than likely will be in tune with her emotions — and will encourage Sabine to acknowledge said emotions while not letting them overrule her. In the process, she might end up training one of the greatest Jedi Knights yet.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 22. Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett are available to stream on Disney+.