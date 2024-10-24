Star Wars fans can immerse themselves Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) story like never before, as Season 1 of Ahsoka secures a physical release. It was announced this morning that Ahsoka: The Complete First Season will arive on 4K UHD SteelBook on December 3, 2024. The epic first season of the series, which brought to life the beloved character from the Star Wars animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will arrive in a beautiful SteelBook with box art designed by Attila Szarka, making it a must-have for collectors across the galaxy.

The series follows Ahsoka as she attempts to find her way, while confronting the returning threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and dealing with her relationship with her former mentor, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The set also comes armed to the teeth with special features, which you can check out below:

Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.

— Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series. Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

— Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds. Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

— Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper. Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes.

What's Next for 'Ahsoka'?

Ahsoka Season 2 is in development, but the timeline for when we'll get the follow-up is a bit up in the air at the moment. Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren, of course), revealed a few weeks ago that filming for Ahsoka Season 2 is not expected to commence until the summer of 2025, which means we most likely wouldn't get it for another year or two after that. However, The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to release in the summer of 2026. Additionally, with that movie already in production, it's also likely that the plot may also have a ripple effect on Ahsoka's second season, given Dave Filoni's grand plans to have the stories told in all these series culminate in one grand feature film which he will direct.

Dawson also told Collider's Steve Weintraub back in June that even she—the star of the show—wasn't entirely sure when she would resume filming the series, despite her constant probing of Filoni for answers on the matter.

The Ahsoka Season 1 4K UHD SteelBook will be released on December 3, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more, and remember that you can also see Ahsoka streaming on Disney+.

